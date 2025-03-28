First Look at “Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga” and Luke Skywalker in Galaxy’s Edge as Season of the Force Kicks off at Disneyland

The Star Wars event kicks off today and runs daily through May 11th, 2025.

Season of the Force kicks off today at Disneyland Park, and we’re getting our first look at two of the new additions for this Star Wars themed event.

What’s Happening:

As Disneyland prepares to celebrate the arrival of Season of the Force, we’re getting our first look at the new projection show “Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga,"

First up, we got our first look at the new nighttime projection show that will grace the spires of Stars Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Stunning projection effects transform the spires of Batuu near the Millennium Falcon evoking memories of some of the greatest moments in galactic history as an iconic musical score, comprised of familiar themes heard throughout the films of the Skywalker saga, draws the audience into the legendary story of the Skywalkers.

Disneyland also shared some beautiful images of the new show, which officially debuts tonight at 9:00 p.m.

While “Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga" will debut for Season of the Force, Disneyland notes that the show will continue past the event’s conclusion on May 11th, 2025.

Then, we also got our first proper look at Luke Skywalker, who will be meeting guests at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

A Jedi like his father before him. Luke Skywalker has arrived in Batuu. See the Jedi Knight's debut for Season of the Force at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park. pic.twitter.com/XmujQHTJtX — Star Wars (@starwars) March 28, 2025

Star Wars: Season of the Force will run March 28th through May 11th, 2025

