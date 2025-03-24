Photos: Disneyland Tests New Automated Checkout at Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

The new system scans your grab and go food items using a camera.

Over at Disney California Adventure, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta is testing a new high-tech automated checkout system.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Resort

At Disney California Adventure’s Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, guests are currently being invited to try out the new system, which uses cameras to scan food items.

The grab and go restaurant, which offers, you guessed it, pizza, pasta, and salads, allows guests to grab a tray and collect all the food items they intend to purchase before heading to check out.

Upon heading to the checkout area, guests are offered to use the new automated system.

Placing your tray down onto the table, the camera will scan the tray and total up the items being purchased.

Guests will be able to review their selections on the screen prior to payment. The system is card only, but does print out a receipt.

At this time, a cast member will need to help add any Magic Key discounts.

Laughing Place had a chance to try out the new system.

On our first try of the new system, we did experience technical issues, which led us to using the regular checkout. Specifically, the scanner was registering each individual item rather than marking down the two kids meals we had on the tray. However, a cast member monitoring the test was incredibly helpful.

We decided we wanted some breadsticks as well, so we tried the system again and it worked flawlessly.

As of now, the system isn’t permanent and guests are not required to use the self checkout system, however, we loved the new system and hope it is implemented permanently.

Cast members continue to monitor the system, so the world-class Disney customer service won’t be disappearing if the new checkout area sticks around.

The only thing worse than waiting in a long line is waiting in a long line when you’re hungry. Many of the grab and go food locations garner long checkout lines, so it’s nice to see Disney prioritizing streamlining the experience.

As of now, the system is only being offered at Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, but we hope to see them added to restaurants like Rancho del Zocalo, Tiana’s Palace, and Pizza Planet.

