Tangaroa Tree To Be Rebuilt During Upcoming Refurbishment of Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room at Disneyland

Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room at Disneyland routine maintenance work on its lighting, sound and show systems.

However, an iconic element of the attraction’s pre-show will be completely rebuilt during this time.

In place since the show’s opening in 1963, the father of all gods and goddesses, Tangaroa – who stands before you as a mighty tree – will be reconstructed as the original’s life has come to an end.

The tree has been digitally scanned at a high resolution to aid in building a replica of its design.