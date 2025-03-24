Tangaroa Tree To Be Rebuilt During Upcoming Refurbishment of Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room at Disneyland

The iconic element of the attraction’s pre-show will be completely rebuilt based off a high resolution digital scan.

During an upcoming refurbishment, the iconic Tangaroa Tree at Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room will be completely rebuilt.

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room at Disneyland will be undergoing a refurbishment beginning Monday, April 28th – which will mostly consist of routine maintenance work on its lighting, sound and show systems.
  • However, an iconic element of the attraction’s pre-show will be completely rebuilt during this time.
  • In place since the show’s opening in 1963, the father of all gods and goddesses, Tangaroa – who stands before you as a mighty tree – will be reconstructed as the original’s life has come to an end.
  • The tree has been digitally scanned at a high resolution to aid in building a replica of its design.
  • Tangaroa and the Enchanted Tiki Birds will return when the attraction reopens later in the summer, with no official date announced at this time.

