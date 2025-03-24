Jonas Brothers Set to "Celebrate Happy" During Disneyland's 70th

The trio will lend their voices to the celebratory song for the resort's anniversary.

The Jonas Brothers’ 20th anniversary will not be the only birthday they will be celebrating this year, as they are set to sing the celebratory track for Disneyland’s 70th anniversary.

What’s Happening:

In honor of Disneyland’s 70th anniversary, the celebration will be soundtracked by the Jonas Brothers.

The band with its own illustrious Disney career will be heading home with a new track entitled “Celebrate Happy".

Kevin, Nick, and Joe all “celebrated" the new announcement with a brief social media post on Disney Parks’ various accounts.

JUST ANNOUNCED! The Jonas Brothers will participate in Disneyland Resort's 70th anniversary by singing the official celebration theme song "Celebrate Happy"!🎶✨ pic.twitter.com/qCGRgz6zUH — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 24, 2025

During the JonasCon livestream, which revealed many new announcements from the band

The Jonas Brothers reveal they will sing the official celebration theme song for Disneyland's 70th anniversary. The song is titled "Celebrate Happy." pic.twitter.com/jQgTG7gA8b — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) March 24, 2025

“Celebrate Happy" will drop on all music streaming platforms on May 13th.

