Jonas Brothers Set to "Celebrate Happy" During Disneyland's 70th
The trio will lend their voices to the celebratory song for the resort's anniversary.
The Jonas Brothers’ 20th anniversary will not be the only birthday they will be celebrating this year, as they are set to sing the celebratory track for Disneyland’s 70th anniversary.
What’s Happening:
- In honor of Disneyland’s 70th anniversary, the celebration will be soundtracked by the Jonas Brothers.
- The band with its own illustrious Disney career will be heading home with a new track entitled “Celebrate Happy".
- Kevin, Nick, and Joe all “celebrated" the new announcement with a brief social media post on Disney Parks’ various accounts.
- During the JonasCon livestream, which revealed many new announcements from the band (including an ESPN partnership), a snippet of the new track was also unveiled.
- “Celebrate Happy" will drop on all music streaming platforms on May 13th.
