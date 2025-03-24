ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball Set to be Scored by the Jonas Brothers

Their new song "I Can't Lose" will soundtrack the weekly game night on the network.

The Jonas Brothers’ 20-year anniversary celebration is making its way to ESPN with their new song set to be the soundtrack of the summer.

What’s Happening:

At a Jonas Brothers fan event in New Jersey, celebrating the band’s twentieth anniversary, it was announced that the Jonas Brothers’ unreleased song “I Can’t Lose" will be the anthem for ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.

The song will be featured in the network’s broadcasts of MLB games, along with various commercials for the event.

Sunday Night Baseball will kickoff on March 30th at 7pm ET with the Atlanta Braves going up against the San Diego Padres.

You can hear a preview of the song in the MLB 2025 Opening Day advertisement below:

What They’re Saying:

Caroline Tilton, ESPN Associate Director, Sports Marketing: “ESPN likes to bring out the brightest stars and never-before-heard music for its campaigns, and that’s evident with our new Opening Day and season-long anthem. The Jonas Brothers music brings families together the same way baseball does and their new track “I Can’t Lose" will be the feel-good song fans need as weather turns warmer and baseball returns."

More ESPN News: