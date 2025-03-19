Clay Norrell Appointed as Executive Director of the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl
The position was previously held by Johnny Williams, who passed away in February.
Clay Norrell has been appointed as the Executive Director of the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl, FCS Kickoff, and Red Tails Classic.
What’s Happening:
- Clay Norrell has been named the Executive Director of the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl, FCS Kickoff, and Red Tails Classic, taking over from Johnny Williams, who passed away on February 4 after a lengthy illness.
- Norrell has spent the last six years as the Assistant Executive Director, acquiring significant experience under Williams' guidance.
- Norrell has managed over twenty football games in the role of Assistant Executive Director, collaborating closely with community partners and sponsors while supervising game operations and volunteers.
- Additionally, he has played a significant role in the planning of various game events and logistics, serving in a similar capacity for the Myrtle Beach Bowl since 2021.
- Norrell was chosen for the inaugural cohort of the Football Bowl Association Leadership Symposium in 2019 and presently serves on the Board of Directors for the AUM Department of Kinesiology Advisory Board, along with the YMCA of Montgomery County Boys Work Committee.
- He is also affiliated with the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity.
What They’re Saying:
- Clay Norrell: “I am deeply humbled and honored to be appointed as the Executive Director of the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl, FCS Kickoff and Red Tails Classic. I look forward to stepping into this new role and carrying forward the enduring legacy that Johnny Williams entrusted to us."
- Clint Overby, Vice President of ESPN Events: “We are excited to have Clay carry on the legacy and leadership of the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl. Johnny Williams has left a lasting impact on the sport of college football, and I know that Clay will do an excellent job in furthering our event opportunities in Montgomery."
