Boxing Icon and Entrepeneur George Foreman Has Passed Away at 76

"I never did anything for personal gain. When I was a boxer, I wanted to be champion of the world, not the richest man in the world. If you can maintain that integrity in whatever you do, you can't go wrong." - George Foreman

George Foreman, the Olympic gold medal winning boxer and businessman, has passed away at the age of 76.

According to ESPN, “Big" George Foreman, one of history’s most iconic boxers, passed away on Friday. Announced by his family on Instagram, the joint statement shared “With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose." He was 76.

Throughout his incredible and robust career, Foreman had many history making moments, including a 1968 Olympic gold medal win for Heavyweight boxing and two heavyweight championship wins. The Hall of Fame boxer is likely best known for his Rumble in the Jungle matchup against Muhammed Ali in 1974. While Foreman lost the fight in an eighth-round knockout, the fight went on to inspire the When We Were Kings documentary. The film took home the Oscar for Best Documentary in 1996.

After the historic fight, Foreman fought just five more times before announcing his retirement at 28, becoming an ordained minister in Texas. However, with his love for boxing, Foreman returned to the sport 10 years later, providing one of the biggest sports comebacks ever. His dedication and skill for boxing landed him his second heavyweight championship at the age of 45 years old, the oldest champion ever at the time. Foreman fought his final match in November of 1997.

In addition to standing in the ring, Foreman began a successful career as an HBO boxing analyst. Joining Jim Lampley in 1992, Foreman contributed to the network for 12 years. Upon learning of the boxing icon's death, Lampley shared "Tonight, I am flooded with tears after learning of the death of my dear friend and broadcast partner George Foreman. I loved him. He was a great fighter and a far, far greater human being. Every great thing that ever happened to him, and there were many extraordinary blessings, was richly deserved. My thoughts and prayers tonight are with his family and his friends and his congregation."

While Foreman was an unforgettable name in the sports world, his name transcended the boxing world when he launched the George Foreman Grill in 1994, the same year he won his second championship. In 1999, the boxer sold the commercial rights to the product for $138 million.

In 2002, Foreman was named the ninth-greatest punch of all-time by The Ring and one of the 25 best boxers of all time. Top Rank chairman Bob Arum shared “George was a great friend to not only myself but to my entire family. We've lost a family member and are absolutely devastated."