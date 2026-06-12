"Lilo & Stitch 2" Finds Its Director in Franchise Co-Creator Chris Sanders
In addition to writing the sequel and voicing Stitch, Sanders will also be directing.
In addition to writing the script for Lilo & Stitch 2 and voicing the titular blue alien, Stitch's creator Chris Sanders will also be directing the upcoming sequel.
What's Happening:
- The Hollywood Reporter exclusively revealed that Chris Sanders, the co-writer and co-director of the original animated Lilo & Stitch, will be directing the live-action sequel.
- We already knew that Sanders, who also voices Stitch, was involved with Lilo & Stitch 2 as its screenwriter, but now he'll be taking the director's chair as well.
- Production is already underway on the sequel, which is once again produced by Jonathan Eirich. Filming is due to begin later this year.
- In addition to his work with Lilo & Stitch, Sanders is also known for The Wild Robot, The Croods and How to Train Your Dragon.
- Sanders is also working on developing a sequel to the 2005 animated film Robots for DreamWorks Animation.
- Lilo & Stitch achieved a record-breaking $183 million Memorial Day weekend opening last year, quickly becoming this year's top-grossing MPA release worldwide and internationally. The film went on to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office.
- Fans can now stream the film on Disney+. Our reviewer Mike Celestino wasn’t too keen on the adaptation, but a second look at the film from our Alex Reif had a more positive spin.
- Lilo & Stitch 2 hits theaters on May 26, 2028.
More Disney Movie News:
- "Perfect Princess" from the upcoming Descendants: Wicked Wonderland is now streaming.
- Pixar is giving us a taste of what's coming next from the iconic animation studio with the first teaser for their upcoming film, Gatto.
- A new video for Disney's live-action remake of Moana has been released, spotlighting the film's star, newcomer Catherine Laga'aia.
- The world premiere of Toy Story 5 was held this week, which featured a memorable duet between Taylor Swift and Randy Newman.
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