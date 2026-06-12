"Lilo & Stitch 2" Finds Its Director in Franchise Co-Creator Chris Sanders

In addition to writing the sequel and voicing Stitch, Sanders will also be directing.

In addition to writing the script for Lilo & Stitch 2 and voicing the titular blue alien, Stitch's creator Chris Sanders will also be directing the upcoming sequel.

What's Happening:

The Hollywood Reporter exclusively revealed that Chris Sanders, the co-writer and co-director of the original animated Lilo & Stitch, will be directing the live-action sequel.

We already knew that Sanders, who also voices Stitch, was involved with Lilo & Stitch 2 as its screenwriter, but now he'll be taking the director's chair as well.

Production is already underway on the sequel, which is once again produced by Jonathan Eirich. Filming is due to begin later this year.

In addition to his work with Lilo & Stitch, Sanders is also known for The Wild Robot, The Croods and How to Train Your Dragon.

Sanders is also working on developing a sequel to the 2005 animated film Robots for DreamWorks Animation.

Lilo & Stitch achieved a record-breaking $183 million Memorial Day weekend opening last year, quickly becoming this year's top-grossing MPA release worldwide and internationally. The film went on to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

Fans can now stream the film on Disney+. Our reviewer Mike Celestino wasn’t too keen on the adaptation, but a second look at the film from our Alex Reif had a more positive spin.

Lilo & Stitch 2 hits theaters on May 26, 2028.

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