"Lilo & Stitch 2" Finds Its Director in Franchise Co-Creator Chris Sanders

In addition to writing the sequel and voicing Stitch, Sanders will also be directing.

In addition to writing the script for Lilo & Stitch 2 and voicing the titular blue alien, Stitch's creator Chris Sanders will also be directing the upcoming sequel.

What's Happening:

  • The Hollywood Reporter exclusively revealed that Chris Sanders, the co-writer and co-director of the original animated Lilo & Stitch, will be directing the live-action sequel.
  • We already knew that Sanders, who also voices Stitch, was involved with Lilo & Stitch 2 as its screenwriter, but now he'll be taking the director's chair as well.
  • Production is already underway on the sequel, which is once again produced by Jonathan Eirich. Filming is due to begin later this year.
  • In addition to his work with Lilo & Stitch, Sanders is also known for The Wild Robot, The Croods and How to Train Your Dragon.
  • Sanders is also working on developing a sequel to the 2005 animated film Robots for DreamWorks Animation.
  • Lilo & Stitch achieved a record-breaking $183 million Memorial Day weekend opening last year, quickly becoming this year's top-grossing MPA release worldwide and internationally. The film went on to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office.
  • Fans can now stream the film on Disney+. Our reviewer Mike Celestino wasn’t too keen on the adaptation, but a second look at the film from our Alex Reif had a more positive spin.
  • Lilo & Stitch 2 hits theaters on May 26, 2028.

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