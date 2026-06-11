"Catherine is Moana" - A New Video Spotlights the Live-Action "Moana" Star and Why She Was the Clear Choice
Dwayne Johnson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Auliʻi Cravalho sing the praises of the new leading lady.
A new video for Disney's live-action remake of Moana has been released, spotlighting the film's star, newcomer Catherine Laga'aia.
What's Happening:
- A new video, posted by the Walt Disney Studios Twitter account, goes into the casting search for the live-action Moana's title character and how Catherine Laga'aia came to be the filmmakers' clear choice.
- Along with Laga'aia herself, the video includes director Thomas Kail, Dwayne Johnson ("Maui"/Producer), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Songwriter/Producer), and Auliʻi Cravalho, the star of the animated Moana and an Executive Producer on the new version.
- Johnson and Miranda both speak about how this was a huge global casting call, given the size of the project and significance of the role, and recall how Kail told them with certainty he felt they'd found the right girl after he saw Laga'aia's audition.
- Says Kail, "It felt like she was unafraid, it felt like she was curious. I was just thrilled to see how willing she was to play."
- The Australian Laga'aia, who was 17 and had no screen credits when she was cast in 2024, remarks, "It's such an incredible honor to step into this legacy."
Mo' on Moana:
- Disney's live-action reimagining of Moana stars Lagaʻaia and Johnson alongside John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Sina, and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala. Along with Johnson, one other actor from the animated version reprises their role, with Jemaine Clement once more voicing Tamatoa.
- Tickets went on sale for the film this week, along with the reveal of the film's popcorn buckets and other movie theater novelties.
- Moana opens July 10th in theaters everywhere.
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