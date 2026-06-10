Disney Releases Final Trailer for Live-Action "Moana" as Tickets Go on Sale

The new trailer features a first listen to Dwayne Johnson's live-action rendition of "You're Welcome" and confirms the return of Jemaine Clement as Tamatoa.

Disney has revealed the final trailer for its highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Moana! Along with the final trailer, starting today, Disney fans can officially secure their seats for one of the summer's most anticipated movies.

What’s Happening:

Tickets for Moana are now on sale, giving audiences the opportunity to be among the first to experience the beloved adventure when it arrives exclusively in theaters on July 10, 2026.

Disney also released the film's final trailer, offering a first look at Moana's epic journey beyond the reef and her reunion with the legendary demigod Maui.

The new trailer showcases stunning visuals, larger-than-life action, and beloved moments reimagined for live-action audiences.

One of the trailer's biggest highlights is the first extended listen to Dwayne Johnson's new rendition of "You're Welcome." Because Johnson voiced Maui in the original animated film and reprises the role in the live-action adaptation, the performance is familiar and carries much of the same energy fans have come to love over the past decade.

The final trailer also showcases the return of Jemaine Clement as Tamatoa, the scene-stealing giant crab from the original film. Clement joins a cast led by Catherine Lagaʻaia as Moana and Johnson as Maui, alongside Rena Owen, John Tui, and Frankie Adams.

Directed by Thomas Kail, the film retells the story of Moana's first voyage as she answers the Ocean's call and sets out to save her people with Maui by her side.

The live-action adaptation features music from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi, and Mark Mancina, with Mancina also providing the score.

Tickets are available now through major ticketing platforms including Fandango, as well as participating theater chains such as AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas, Cinemark, and other local theaters. Fans looking to attend opening weekend are encouraged to purchase tickets early, as Disney's live-action remakes have historically generated strong advance sales.

As ticket sales begin and the final trailer offers audiences a last preview of the adventure ahead, Disney continues its Blockbuster Summer slate with a film poised to bring moviegoers back to the world of Moana.

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