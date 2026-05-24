Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Maui's Super Powers in New "Moana" x NBA Ads
The live-action "Moana" hits theaters on July 10, 2026.
Moana is getting the live-action treatment this summer, and a new ad sees star Dwayne Johnson team up with NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo.
What's Happening:
- Two new ads putting together the NBA and Moana have debuted, getting Disney fans who are also sports fans excited for the new live-action adaptation.
- The first ad sees Johnson giving Antetokounmpo, who is also known by his nickname "Greek Freak," a tattoo that comes to life – just like Maui's in the film.
- In the second ad, Antetokounmpo takes on a different skill of Maui's, that of transforming into an animal. Here we see him take Maui's hook and transform into a walrus.
- Newcomer Catherine Lagaʻaia takes on the title role of Moana in the new live-action adaptation of the story that most Disney+ users know, considering the animated original is famously the most streamed movie since the launch of Disney+.
- Dwayne Johnson also returns, reprising his role from the animated film as Maui.
- As with the animated version, Moana features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, and an original score composed by Mancina.
- Directed by Thomas Kail (Hamilton), the film opens in theaters on July 10, 2026.
More Disney Movie News:
- 20th Century Studios is developing a feature film adaptation of the legendary Choose Your Own Adventure series, directed by Radio Silence.
- A new set of Toy Story 5 posters has arrived, featuring a showdown between some of our favorite friends and the new Lilypad.
- An extended cut of Muppets Most Wanted is coming to Disney+ next month, featuring 12 additional minutes of footage.
- The title for the much-anticipated fifth ZOMBIES movie has been revealed as production continues.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now