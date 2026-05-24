Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Maui's Super Powers in New "Moana" x NBA Ads

The live-action "Moana" hits theaters on July 10, 2026.

Moana is getting the live-action treatment this summer, and a new ad sees star Dwayne Johnson team up with NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo.

What's Happening:

  • Two new ads putting together the NBA and Moana have debuted, getting Disney fans who are also sports fans excited for the new live-action adaptation.
  • The first ad sees Johnson giving Antetokounmpo, who is also known by his nickname "Greek Freak," a tattoo that comes to life – just like Maui's in the film.
  • In the second ad, Antetokounmpo takes on a different skill of Maui's, that of transforming into an animal. Here we see him take Maui's hook and transform into a walrus.

  • Newcomer Catherine Lagaʻaia takes on the title role of Moana in the new live-action adaptation of the story that most Disney+ users know, considering the animated original is famously the most streamed movie since the launch of Disney+.
  • Dwayne Johnson also returns, reprising his role from the animated film as Maui.
  • As with the animated version, Moana features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, and an original score composed by Mancina.
  • Directed by Thomas Kail (Hamilton), the film opens in theaters on July 10, 2026.

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