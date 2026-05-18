ZOMBIES 5 Gets a Splashy New Title: Discover the "Secrets of the Sea" in 2027

Returning cast members and new mermaid characters join the next chapter of the hit Disney Channel franchise.

The title for the much-anticipated fifth ZOMBIES movie has been revealed as production continues.

What's Happening:

A fifth installment of the hit Disney Channel franchise ZOMBIES is officially coming to Disney+ and Disney Channel in 2027.

Today, a fun video was shared, where series stars Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim revealed to the rest of the cast that the film will be titled ZOMBIES 5: Secrets of the Sea.

Following the events of ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires, the newfound peace between the Daywalkers and Vampires is put to the test when a band of fierce mermaids arrives in Rayburn, making waves and casting a persuasive siren song to lure in new allies. Nova and Victor must unite their groups once more to discover what the mermaids are really after in order to protect the fragile harmony they worked so hard to build.

In addition to Malachi Barton and Freya Skye returning as Victor and Nova, respectively, the film will also see the return of: Trevor Tordjman as Bucky Swayam Bhatia as Vera Julian Lerner as Ray Mekonnen Knife as Vargas

Franchise stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly return to executive produce.

New to the franchise are a trio of mysterious mermaids: Diaana Babnicova as cool-girl Pearl Taylor Oliver as bad-boy Fin Olive Mortimer as tech-wiz Sandy

Emily Costtrici joins the cast as zombie Izzy, Zed’s zombie cousin and new transfer student.

Paul Hoen will return to direct and executive produce the new ZOMBIES film, as he has done for the four previous films.

The movie features next-level dance sequences, choreographed by Dondraico Johnson, and an original score composed by Tom Howe.

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