"Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" Premieres in Hollywood with Star-Studded Celebration

Check out the newest Star Wars Adventure on May 26th, only in theaters.

The Force arrived in full force on Hollywood Boulevard as Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu made its grand debut.

What’s Happening:

A galaxy’s worth of excitement filled the premiere event as cast and filmmakers gathered for the world premiere of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX.

The red carpet event marked a major milestone for Lucasfilm’s next big-screen chapter, one that bridges the Disney+ series into a theatrical experience.

Hollywood Boulevard transformed into a celebration of all things Star Wars as fans lined the streets and a star-studded lineup made their way into the historic venue.

Leading the charge was Pedro Pascal, who reprises his role as Din Djarin, alongside an impressive ensemble including Sigourney Weaver, Jonny Coyne, Steve Blum, Hemky Madera, Brendan Wayne, and Lateef Crowder.

Behind the camera, the creative minds shaping this next chapter were also in attendance, including director, co-writer, and producer Jon Favreau and co-writer/producer Dave Filoni.

They were joined by co-writer Noah Kloor, producer Kathleen Kennedy, and composer Ludwig Göransson, whose music continues to define the modern Star Wars soundscape.

Adding to the excitement, several familiar faces from across the Star Wars universe turned out to celebrate the premiere, including Ming-Na Wen, Manny Jacinto, Timothy Olyphant, Katee Sackhoff, Clancy Brown, Ahmed Best, Eman Esfandi, and Emily Swallow, highlighting just how expansive and interconnected this galaxy has become.

Filmed for IMAX, the movie promises a cinematic experience, bringing audiences deeper into a post-Empire galaxy still grappling with instability. As remnants of Imperial power linger, the fledgling New Republic turns to a familiar hero for help: Din Djarin and his young apprentice, Grogu.

The film builds on the emotional core and character-driven storytelling that made The Mandalorian a global phenomenon, while elevating the stakes for the big screen. With Grogu continuing his journey under Din’s guidance, the duo is once again thrust into a dangerous mission, one that could shape the future of the galaxy.

This premiere not only celebrates a new film but also marks a significant evolution for Star Wars storytelling.

What began as a streaming success is now making the leap to theaters, reinforcing the franchise’s ability to adapt, expand, and bring audiences together across formats.

With its theatrical release set for May 22, 2026, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is poised to be one of the defining cinematic events of the year, uniting longtime fans and new audiences alike for a whole new adventure.

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