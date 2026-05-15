Draw Grogu at Disney California Adventure with Animation Academy

Guests can learn step-by-step how to sketch Grogu in this hands-on Disneyland Resort experience

As Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is preparing to land on the big screen Friday, May 22, the Disneyland Resort is joining the mission to mark its arrival across the galaxy. There’s a new way to bring a little bit of the Force home from your Disneyland day, and it just starts with a pencil and a blank page!

What’s Happening:

Guests visiting Disney California Adventure Park can now step inside the Animation Academy and learn how to draw Grogu in a guided, hands-on experience led by a Disney animator.

Whether you’re a lifelong artist or someone who hasn’t sketched since grade school, this approachable class turns one of the galaxy’s most beloved characters into your own personal masterpiece.

Located inside the Disney Animation Building in Hollywood Land, Animation Academy has long been a fan-favorite for its step-by-step drawing classes featuring iconic Disney and Pixar characters.

Now, with Grogu joining the lineup, the experience taps into the ever-growing popularity of the Star Wars universe while offering something tangible to take home.

Each session walks guests through the process of drawing Grogu, breaking down his signature features from those wide, curious eyes to his oversized ears into simple, easy-to-follow steps.

By following the instructions given, guests end up with a surprisingly polished sketch, even for beginners, and a unique souvenir that feels more personal than anything you can buy in a shop.

Classes are held every 30 minutes throughout the day, making it easy to fit into even the busiest park itinerary. There’s no reservation required, so guests can simply check the schedule posted outside the Animation Academy and hop into the next available session.

Beyond the fun of learning to draw, the experience offers a quiet, air-conditioned break from the hustle of the park. It’s also a rare opportunity to connect with Disney artistry in an interactive way guided by the same principles that bring beloved characters to life on screen.

For Star Wars fans, it’s a must-do and for anyone looking to slow down and create something meaningful during their visit, it’s one of the most rewarding hidden gems at the Disneyland Resort.

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