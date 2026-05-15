Disneyland Files Building Permits Taking First Steps Toward Transforming Toy Story Parking Lot

Disneyland’s future is starting to take shape quietly behind the scenes. While guests continue to park and shuttle in from the familiar Toy Story lot, new developments suggest that this stretch of asphalt may soon transform into something far more ambitious.

What’s Happening:

According to The Orange County Register, recent filings show the Disneyland Resort has submitted confidential building permits to the City of Anaheim for the Toy Story parking lot, signaling early movement on the long-awaited DisneylandForward project.

Though details remain under wraps, the filings mark a significant step toward what could become one of the resort’s most transformative expansions in decades.

The Toy Story parking lot, located along Katella Avenue near the Anaheim Convention Center, has long served as a functional but largely unremarkable entry point for guests. Plans tied to DisneylandForward envision the area evolving into a sprawling, Disney Springs-style outdoor destination filled with shopping, dining, entertainment, and potentially even new hotel offerings.

Inspired by Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort, the proposed development would bring a more immersive, all-day experience to the east side of the resort. Concept art has teased a vibrant retail district centered around a lagoon, surrounded by tree-lined walkways, restaurants, and low-rise resort accommodations.

Among the ideas floated is even a West Coast version of Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar, hinting at the kind of themed storytelling Disney could bring to the space.

The permits themselves focus on addresses at 250 and 350 W. Katella Ave., which flank the Clementine Street entrance to the current lot. This area sits directly across from the Anaheim GardenWalk and stretches roughly 1,000 feet along Katella, positioning it as prime real estate for a major expansion.

Early concept plans also point to infrastructure additions, including a multi-level parking structure and new buildings designed to anchor the district’s retail and dining experiences.

Importantly, this transformation is tied to a larger shift in how Disneyland handles guest access and parking. The Toy Story lot is expected to become obsolete once construction is completed on the Eastern Gateway parking structure and transportation hub, currently in development on the former Manchester cast member parking area. That project will consolidate parking, security, and transit, freeing up the Toy Story footprint for redevelopment.

While the permits are still in early review and subject to change, they represent tangible progress for DisneylandForward, an initiative that has largely existed as concept art and long-term vision until now.

If realized, the eastside expansion could redefine how guests experience the resort, extending the magic beyond the parks and into a fully integrated entertainment district.

For fans, it’s a glimpse into Disneyland’s next chapter: one where the boundaries of the resort stretch further than ever before, blending theme park storytelling with lifestyle, leisure, and immersive design. And while construction timelines and opening dates remain unannounced, the Toy Story parking lot’s days as a parking lot may be numbered.

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