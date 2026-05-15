Disneyland 70th Anniversary Finale Collection Brings Sparkle to the Celebration’s Final Chapter
New merchandise featuring sparkles, bold purple hues, and iconic Disney characters arrives May 18
The 70th Anniversary celebration may be nearing its grand finale, but Disneyland Resort is making sure it goes out in style!
What’s Happening:
- As the 70th Anniversary festivities continue, Disney is unveiling a dazzling new Finale merchandise collection designed to capture the magic of seven decades of The Happiest Place on Earth.
- Launching May 18 across select locations in the resort, this limited-time line leans into bold design and a glamorous color palette that feels like the perfect sendoff to a historic celebration.
- At the heart of the collection are deep purple tones paired with shimmering accents and Swarovski crystals, elevating classic park staples into statement pieces.
- Fan-favorite silhouettes return with a celebratory twist. The Spirit Jersey, a staple for Disney parkgoers, gets a glow-up with glittering details and an updated take on the iconic Disneyland marquee. A coordinating women’s tee offers a more casual option while still embracing the same anniversary energy, making it easy for guests to build a cohesive park-day look.
- Of course, no Disney outfit is complete without ears! Both the ear hat and ear headband are designed to stand out, adorned with sparkling Swarovski crystals that catch the light from every angle.
- The accessories continue the theme of function meeting flair. A shoulder bag featuring an ombré purple design ties the collection together. With an adjustable strap, zipper closure, and gem-studded details, it’s built to carry essentials while still feeling like part of the overall look.
- Collectors, especially pin traders, will find plenty to love as well. The Finale collection introduces several standout pins, including jumbo and logo designs that spotlight beloved Disney icons. Featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in their 70th anniversary outfits, alongside Tinker Bell, Sleeping Beauty Castle, and classic park imagery like the retro marquee and fireworks.
- Guests can find the Finale collection at multiple shopping destinations throughout the resort, including the Emporium and Disney Showcase in Disneyland Park, Elias & Co. and Off the Page in Disney California Adventure, and both the D-Lander Shop and World of Disney in Downtown Disney.
- With the 70th Anniversary celebration set to conclude on August 9, this Finale collection arrives at just the right moment. It’s both a celebration of everything that’s come before and a last chance for fans to take home a piece of the magic before this chapter closes.
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