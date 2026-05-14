New Report Reveals Details of Disneyland Autopia Air Emissions Settlement
It seems to be the main reason we're getting electric cars at the opening day classic - not because its a better vision of "Tomorrow"
As we learn more about the incoming electric cars at Disneyland's Autopia, a new report has come out that explains why the change is happening.
What's Happening:
- For years now, we've been eagerly anticipating the arrival of electric cars on Disneyland's Autopia attraction, with a recent update promising those changes in Early 2027 (delayed after an even earlier announcement of Fall 2026.)
- Now, The OC Register is shining a bit more light on the Autopia electrifcation situation, revealing that Disneyland reached a settlement agreement with the state agency that regulates air pollution in California.
- According to the report, Disneyland paid a $56,000 settlement to the California Air Resources Board back in 2024 after disclosing that the Honda engines inside the Autopia ride vehicles were operating without certified emission controls.
- According to Disneyland officials, the fine was the result of an administrative oversight that was promptly corrected with no impact to the environment.
- It was disclosed back in 2023 that the Autopia ride vehicles and their Honda engines were modified in a way that violated state regulations, with state regulators alleging that Disneyland operated the attraction without certified emission controls. In August 2024, Disneyland agreed to pay the settlement to resolve the violations without admitting liability, according to a timeline provided by the report.
- As part of the agreement with the California Air Resources Board, the plan is to retire the current gas-powered engines in Early 2027, as previously announced.
- There is no specific closing or debut timeline for the updates to the attraction, but Disneyland has said a prototype electric car is currently being developed.
East Coast Editorializing:
- While the addition has been long awaited and arguably much needed for the classic opening day Disneyland attraction, out in Florida the Tomorrowland Speedway has been largely the same experience since it opened.
- Not only have the vehicles been gas-powered engines for its entire existence (with no sign of changing in the near future), the attraction itself has only really seen some name changes and some track alterations due to expansions - like Mickey's Birthdayland - and new attractions nearby at the Magic Kingdom.
- In fact, this (rather dated) corner of Tomorrowland is more known amongst a sect of frequent Magic Kingdom guests for its noisy engines and smell of gasoline.
- It should also be noted that unlike California, Florida does not require regular vehicle emissions testing. Though the state does have a Division of Air Resource Management as part of the State's Department of Environmental Protection.
- That said, there has been a recent change at the Tomorrowland Speedway - the introduction of a new mural.
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