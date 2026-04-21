Photos: New Themed Mural Comes to Tomorrowland Speedway at Magic Kingdom

The mural gives the attraction a distinct look amongst the many distinct aesthetics of Tomorrowland in its current state.

Guests visiting Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World may have noticed a subtle change at a classic Tomorrowland attraction. Further enhancing the area, the Tomorrowland Speedway has quietly debuted a new mural on the side of the queue for the attraction.

The new mural stands out as a bright enhancement to the area, showcasing the vehicles most recognized with the attraction, along with other race iconography like a checkered flag. The phrase "Start Your Engines" can also be found on the new mural, in a stylized typeface.

The original marquee remains, with a similar typeface to what is depicted on the mural, still sporting an arguably dated look that carries over to the new mural. This enhancement, though fresh and new, adds another design aesthetic to Tomorrowland making long time Disney Parks fans wonder what is going on with this section of the park. It's nice to some love coming to this attraction and corner of the park, but the new mural only helps pull it away from the other Tomorrowland attractions.

The Tomorrowland Speedway (once also known as the Tomorrowland Indy Speedway), has been largely untouched since debuting alongside the rest of the park in 1971. While once a vision of the future and progress, the attraction with its large footprint is mostly looked upon as nostalgic today, especially when compared to its West Coast cousin, Disneyland's Autopia, which has seen numerous refurbishments and enhancements over the years, including promised electric vehicles by fall of 2026. The mural is a nice touch, but hopefully more will be coming to this classic attraction soon.

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