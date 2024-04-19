Autopia is Confirmed To Be Going Fully Electric

Disneyland has revealed that fully electric vehicles are coming to Autopia.

What’s Happening:

, a statement from Disneyland shares that within the next 30 months, Autopia cars’ current gas powered engines will be replaced with completely electric vehicles. This comes after Disneyland’s previously reported commitment to switch the gas engines to something more eco-friendly, but now we have confirmation that the vehicles will become purely electric.

The classic attraction at Disneyland has undergone refurbishments and redesigns over the years, but changing the actual power source for the vehicles is a huge step for environmentality and Tomorrowland’s goal to always look forward.

With this timeline in place, the attraction will be switched over by Fall 2026 at the latest, though no other details were given.

