Autopia is Confirmed To Be Going Fully Electric

Disneyland has revealed that fully electric vehicles are coming to Autopia.
What’s Happening:
- In an article from the LA Times, a statement from Disneyland shares that within the next 30 months, Autopia cars’ current gas powered engines will be replaced with completely electric vehicles.
- This comes after Disneyland’s previously reported commitment to switch the gas engines to something more eco-friendly, but now we have confirmation that the vehicles will become purely electric.
- The classic attraction at Disneyland has undergone refurbishments and redesigns over the years, but changing the actual power source for the vehicles is a huge step for environmentality and Tomorrowland’s goal to always look forward.
- With this timeline in place, the attraction will be switched over by Fall 2026 at the latest, though no other details were given.
