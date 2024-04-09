Disneyland and Walt Disney World to Make Major Changes to Disability Access Service

Disneyland and Walt Disney World have announced changes to their Disability Access Service (DAS).

What’s Happening:

As of today (April 9th), both Resorts have updated their Accessibility Services websites, which outline the many options for guests with disabilities visiting our resorts.

In addition, they’ve also launched updated Accessibility Planning Guide & Recommendation resources.

Disney says these changes aim to better showcase the variety of accessibility options for guests, as in the last five years, the amount of guests making use of DAS has tripled.

Some additional changes to accessibility services over the coming months include: Adding more Cast Members and investing in specialized training on each coast to help guests identify and better understand the recommended tools and options, based on their needs. Teaming with Inspire Health Alliance’s health professionals to help Cast Members as needed determine eligibility for appropriate accommodations and ensure that these accommodations are provided only for the guests for whom they are intended. Guest Relations Cast Members will no longer be part of the enrollment process, which will instead be run by these specially trained Cast Members in tandem with the Inspire Health Alliance health professionals. Adding more options for Guests needing support navigating attraction queues, including a defined “return to queue” process.

Perhaps the most major change will be to eligibility requirements for the DAS program, which will now strictly accommodate only those guests who, due to a developmental disability like autism or similar, are unable to wait in a conventional queue for an extended period of time.

With these changes, Disney will be extending the DAS enrollment period for eligible guests from up to 60 days to up to 120 days, and adjusting DAS party size to include immediate family members only (but otherwise no more than 4).

However, it should be noted that the DAS enrollment period will be temporarily reduced from 60 to 30 days until the updated services launch.

At Walt Disney World, in-person registration will no longer be available. At Disneyland, in-person registration will be available at the Accessibility Services window (at the ticket booths).

These changes will take effect on May 20th at Walt Disney World, and June 18th at Disneyland.

What They’re Saying:

Disney officials: “Disney is dedicated to providing a great experience for all Guests, including those with disabilities, which is why we are so committed to delivering a wide range of innovative support services aimed at helping our Guests with disabilities have a wonderful time when visiting our theme parks.”

FAQ

How long is DAS valid?

Now the length of the ticket or up to 120 days – whichever is shorter. Previously, it was up to 60 days or the length of the ticket. (Temporarily, the validity length will be shortened to 30 days).

How many people does the DAS pass include?

User + immediate family members only (otherwise no more than 4).

Can those who don't qualify for DAS get a discount on Genie+?

Not currently.

Where do Guests utilizing DAS go to receive return times?

Once enrolled, guests can use the Disneyland or My Disney Experience apps to book return times.

Does the Guest utilizing DAS have to be present to obtain a return time?

No. Another member of the DAS-eligible Guest’s travel party may obtain a return time, but the Guest utilizing DAS must board the attraction with their party.

Can a Guest have more than one active DAS return time at one time?

No. A Guest may only have one DAS return time at a time. As soon as the Guest redeems a return time, they may obtain another return time for the same or different attraction.