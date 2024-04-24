Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, Disney Store will be hosting a Fantasy Flash Sale on Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today’s deal is 30% Off Mother's Day Gifts. But there’s more! Guests can also take an Extra 10% Off with the code EXTRA10.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at Disney Store and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products designed for the whole family to enjoy!

Today Disney Store is offering 30% Off Mother's Day Gifts including accessories, apparel, jewelry, home decor and more. Plus, guests can take an Extra 10% off with the code EXTRA10 at checkout!

including accessories, apparel, jewelry, home decor and more. Plus, guests can take an Extra 10% off with the code at checkout! Prices are as marked and discounts are based on the original price, while the extra 10% discount applies to the new sale price.

As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!

at checkout! Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Fashion Accessories

Apparel

Kitchen and Home

Jewelry

Well there you have it! 30% Off Mother’s Day Gifts plus and Extra 10% Off is sure to be a winner with every Disney fan. From stylish apparel and home essentials to cute accessories Mom will love, this sale is one you won’t want to miss. Check back next Wednesday to find out what’s featured in the latest Fantasy Flash Sale at Disney Store.