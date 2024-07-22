You don’t have to have a dark side to be a monster about Halloween merchandise, you just have to have a love for all things spooky (and cute) and some time to swing by Disney Store! A new assortment of Halloween clothing, decor and accessories are available now and will be perfect to wear when you attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party or Oogie Boogie Bash!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney Store is in full on Halloween mode! Today, the online retailer received a shipment of colorful, glowing, spirited clothing (plus accessories and decorations) to bring a bit of magic to your trick-or-treat season

Loungefly delivers two mini backpacks inspired by a haunted house and the seasonal treat, candy corn.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Loungefly Mini Backpack

For the classy fan who wants some Halloween bling, BaubleBar’s bejeweled earrings elevate your look while keeping the spooky feeling alive.

Kids will love spider web shirts, Stitch in costume, matching pajamas that resemble Mickey Mouse jack-o’-lanterns and of course treat buckets inspired by Disney parks.

Finally, guests can start planning their decorations for every corner of the house with blankets, figurines, candy bowls, ornaments and more.

Disney’s Halloween collection has started rolling out! A wide assortment of styles are available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at

checkout.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Pullover Sweatshirt for Kids

Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Halloween PJ PALS for Kids

Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween T-Shirt and Shorts Set for Baby

Mickey Mouse Halloween Glow-in-the-Dark Tote Bag

Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Glow-in-the-Dark Baseball Cap for Adults

Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Fashion T-Shirt for Adults

Stitch Glow-in-the-Dark Halloween Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Kids – Lilo & Stitch

Mickey Mouse Ghost Halloween Earrings by BaubleBar

Mickey Mouse Icon Halloween Earrings by BaubleBar

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Throw Blanket

Mickey Mouse and Pluto Halloween 2024 Snowglobe

Stitch Halloween Candy Bowl – Lilo & Stitch

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!