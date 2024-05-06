Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Returning on Select Dates This Fall

In celebration of Halfway to Halloween, Walt Disney World has just announced that Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will return to the Magic Kingdom this year beginning August 9th.

What’s Happening:

  • This ever-popular Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will return to the Magic Kingdom this fall, complete with spellbinding entertainment and favorite Disney characters dressed in their Halloween best.

  • New offerings this year include the chance to strike a pose with Mickey and Minnie in their new costumes, as well as meet Bruno alongside Mirabel in the Fantasy Garden.

  • The new DescenDANCE Party is inspired by the upcoming Disney+ movie, Descendants: The Rise of Red, where guests can show off their best villain dance moves.
  • And, of course, there will be merchandise:

  • The event will take place on select nights from August 9th – October 31st.
  • Event tickets go on sale for guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels, and Shades of Green starting May 8th.
  • Tickets will be available to all guests starting May 15th.
  • Prices vary by date and range from $119 to $199 per ticket (which marks a $10 increase to the base price compared to last year).

2024 Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Dates:

  • August – 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27 and 30
  • September – 2, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27 and 29
  • October – 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11, 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, 21, 24, 25, 27, 29 and 31

More Halfway to Halloween News:

