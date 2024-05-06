Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Returning on Select Dates This Fall

In celebration of Halfway to Halloween, Walt Disney World has just announced that Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will return to the Magic Kingdom this year beginning August 9th.

What’s Happening:

This ever-popular Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will return to the Magic Kingdom this fall, complete with spellbinding entertainment and favorite Disney characters dressed in their Halloween best.

New offerings this year include the chance to strike a pose with Mickey and Minnie in their new costumes, as well as meet Bruno alongside Mirabel in the Fantasy Garden.

The new DescenDANCE Party is inspired by the upcoming Disney+ Descendants: The Rise of Red

And, of course, there will be merchandise:

The event will take place on select nights from August 9th – October 31st.

Event tickets go on sale for guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels, and Shades of Green starting May 8th.

Tickets will be available to all guests starting May 15th.

Prices vary by date and range from $119 to $199 per ticket (which marks a $10 increase to the base price compared to last year).

2024 Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Dates:

August – 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27 and 30

– 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27 and 30 September – 2, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27 and 29

– 2, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27 and 29 October – 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11, 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, 21, 24, 25, 27, 29 and 31

