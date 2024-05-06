Disney Offers a Halfway to Halloween Shriek Peek at This Year’s Merchandise Collections

Are you ready for a season of spooks, scares and some mischief? Then you’re in luck because it’s Halfway to Halloween! Disney has showcased a shriek peek at some of the spirited merchandise that will await Halloween loves this year.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog gave fans a merchandise shriek peek showcasing the new apparel and accessories that will be available at Disney Parks and on Disney Store later this year.
- First off, as seen above, a new Haunted Mansion collection features the iconic wallpaper from the attraction in a variety of forms – from a button-up, to a sweater and T-Shirt.
- There’s also another button-up shirt featuring some other iconic imagery from the attraction.
- Two apparel items for this year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party have been teased, both very colorful and featuring Mickey dressed as a skeletal vampire.
- Mickey, Minnie and a Mini-Mickey will return in the form of this delightful pumpkin home décor.
- Away from the Disney Parks, some new Nightmare Before Christmas items have been teased, where two different holidays collide – Halloween and the summer season.
- Jack Skellington and Sally both get their own Funko Pop! and Plushie, as they prepare themselves for a day at the beach.
- A Plushie of Zero will also be available, featuring the ghostly dog holding a spooky frisbee.
More Halfway to Halloween News:
- Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will return to Magic Kingdom starting this August.
- Ooogie Boogie Bash dates have been announced for the Disneyland Resort
- Disney Cruise Line’s Halloween on the High Seas will feature new costumes for Mickey, Minnie, and Donald.
- New details and mugs have been revealed for the Haunted Mansion Parlor aboard the Disney Treasure
- Halloween offerings are also on the way to Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disney Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland.
- Kayla’s Cake and Gideon’s Bakehouse are offering Halfway to Halloween treats this week.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com