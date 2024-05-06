Disney Offers a Halfway to Halloween Shriek Peek at This Year’s Merchandise Collections

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Are you ready for a season of spooks, scares and some mischief? Then you’re in luck because it’s Halfway to Halloween! Disney has showcased a shriek peek at some of the spirited merchandise that will await Halloween loves this year.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Parks Blog gave fans a merchandise shriek peek showcasing the new apparel and accessories that will be available at Disney Parks and on Disney Store later this year.
  • First off, as seen above, a new Haunted Mansion collection features the iconic wallpaper from the attraction in a variety of forms – from a button-up, to a sweater and T-Shirt.
  • There’s also another button-up shirt featuring some other iconic imagery from the attraction.
  • Two apparel items for this year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party have been teased, both very colorful and featuring Mickey dressed as a skeletal vampire.

  • Mickey, Minnie and a Mini-Mickey will return in the form of this delightful pumpkin home décor.

  • Away from the Disney Parks, some new Nightmare Before Christmas items have been teased, where two different holidays collide – Halloween and the summer season.
  • Jack Skellington and Sally both get their own Funko Pop! and Plushie, as they prepare themselves for a day at the beach.

  • A Plushie of Zero will also be available, featuring the ghostly dog holding a spooky frisbee.

More Halfway to Halloween News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning