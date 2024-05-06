Disney Offers a Halfway to Halloween Shriek Peek at This Year’s Merchandise Collections

Are you ready for a season of spooks, scares and some mischief? Then you’re in luck because it’s Halfway to Halloween! Disney has showcased a shriek peek at some of the spirited merchandise that will await Halloween loves this year.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The Disney Parks Blog gave fans a merchandise shriek peek showcasing the new apparel and accessories that will be available at Disney Parks and on Disney Store

First off, as seen above, a new Haunted Mansion

There’s also another button-up shirt featuring some other iconic imagery from the attraction.

Two apparel items for this year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Mickey, Minnie and a Mini-Mickey will return in the form of this delightful pumpkin home décor.

Away from the Disney Parks, some new Nightmare Before Christmas items have been teased, where two different holidays collide – Halloween and the summer season.

items have been teased, where two different holidays collide – Halloween and the summer season. Jack Skellington and Sally both get their own Funko Pop! and Plushie, as they prepare themselves for a day at the beach.

A Plushie of Zero will also be available, featuring the ghostly dog holding a spooky frisbee.

More Halfway to Halloween News: