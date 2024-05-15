X-Men ’97 has wrapped up its first season on Disney+ and fans have been enjoying the return to classic animation and the 90s era version of Marvel’s mutants. Disney Store is celebrating the finale with an assortment of X-Men and X-Men ‘97 items available exclusively to Disney+ subscribers as part of Disney+ Early Access.
- Disney+ Early Access is back and once again, the X-Men are in the spotlight! The last time they were here was to mark the kickoff of X-Men ‘97 and now, most of the merchandise selections are inspired by the ‘97 series.
- The selections include a Wolverine watch box set from Citizen, RSVLTS styles that have crossed over to Disney Store, Loungefly, and some casual, essential T-shirts featuring the whole gang.
- For a limited time, these X-Men items will be available (while supplies last) exclusively to Disney+ subscribers as part of the Disney+ Early Access Program.
- Guests wishing to acquire these items will need to log in using the email associated with their Disney+ subscription to purchase.
Citizen – $425
Wolverine Watch and Pin Box Set by Citizen
RSVLTS – $35-$85
X-Men Reversible Bomber Jacket for Men by RSVLTS
X-Men '97 Woven Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS
Wolverine Baseball Cap for Adults by RSVLTS – X-Men '97
Loungefly – $80
Wolverine Loungefly Mini Backpack – X-Men '97
Disney Store – $29.99
X-Men '97 Logo T-Shirt for Adults
X-Men '97 Portrait T-Shirt for Adults
About X-Men ‘97:
- Now that the X-Men: The Animated Series theme is stuck in your head, why not revisit this epic season of television!
- “Marvel Animation’s X-Men’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.”
- Much of the original voice cast reprise their roles including Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Chris Potter, and Catherine Disher.
