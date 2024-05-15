X-Men ’97 has wrapped up its first season on Disney+ and fans have been enjoying the return to classic animation and the 90s era version of Marvel’s mutants. Disney Store is celebrating the finale with an assortment of X-Men and X-Men ‘97 items available exclusively to Disney+ subscribers as part of Disney+ Early Access.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ Early Access is back and once again, the X-Men are in the spotlight! The last time they were here was to mark the kickoff of X-Men ‘97 and now, most of the merchandise selections ‘97 series.

and now, most of the series. The selections include a Wolverine watch box set from Citizen, RSVLTS styles that have crossed over to Disney Store, Loungefly, and some casual, essential T-shirts featuring the whole gang.

For a limited time, these X-Men items will be available (while supplies last) exclusively to Disney+ subscribers as part of the Disney+ Early Access Program

Guests wishing to acquire these items will need to log in using the email associated with their Disney+ subscription to purchase.

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Citizen – $425

Wolverine Watch and Pin Box Set by Citizen

RSVLTS – $35-$85

X-Men Reversible Bomber Jacket for Men by RSVLTS

X-Men '97 Woven Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS

Wolverine Baseball Cap for Adults by RSVLTS – X-Men '97

Loungefly – $80

Wolverine Loungefly Mini Backpack – X-Men '97

Disney Store – $29.99

X-Men '97 Logo T-Shirt for Adults

X-Men '97 Portrait T-Shirt for Adults

About X-Men ‘97:

Now that the X-Men: The Animated Series theme is stuck in your head, why not revisit this epic season of television!

theme is stuck in your head, why not revisit this epic season of television! “Marvel Animation’s X-Men’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.”

Much of the original voice cast reprise their roles including Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Chris Potter, and Catherine Disher.

