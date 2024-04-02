Can you believe that Marvel is celebrating its 85th anniversary? It’s true and they're doing it in style with some new threads from RSVLTS (The Roosevelts)! Spider-Man, Venom and the X-Men bring their charged expressions and powered personas to the pop culture fashion brand in seven (7!) new patterns that are, how should we put it? POW! ZAP! SNIKT! Uh, freakin’ awesome!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- RSVLTS has done it again! The super high-grade Americana brand has melded with Marvel for another epic assortment of apparel this time inspired by the entertainment company's 85th anniversary.
- The usual style suspects are here: Kunuflex button downs (6 patterns), hybrid shorts (1 pattern), reversible bomber jacket (coming soon), and a classic baseball hat; and the rarely seen T-shirt is making an appearance too!.
- Everything will be available in the classic unisex cuts, but of course RSVLTS is always looking for ways to include the entire fandom. Select styles will be available in cuts tailored to ladies ($70) and youths ($45).
Kunuflex Button Downs – $70
- Like any good comic book you’ve got to have a compelling image in the top left hand corner. RSVLTS honors the Marvel tradition with “Corner Box Brigade” (Ladies; youth) a super colorful button down featuring icons like Spider-Man, Namor, Iron Man and Captain America.
- Next we mute the palette by a lot with “Spider vs. Symbiote” featuring panels of the web slinger battling with the oh so mouthy Venom.
- Want to feature the entire team? “There Goes My Hero“ (Ladies; youth) rounds up the Avengers, Defenders, and Fantastic Four to take on some unseen foes; and they’ve even popped on over to crewneck tee ($32) with this design.
- Heroes are supposed to have a secret, alter ego, and “Faces of Marvel” (Ladies) respects that with a pattern full of miniature masked faces. This design is also available in hybrid shorts ($36).
- RSVLTS then takes a simple approach with “Make Mine Marvel“ a solid black button down decorated with an all grey Marvel logo layered upon itself.
- The final shirt button down is “Class of ‘97“ that celebrates the X-Men and their newly revamped animated series on Disney+! We’re not going to list them out, but trust us, the gang’s all here!
Reversible Bomber Jacket – $85 – COMING SOON
- Just like our favorite comic series, this bomber jacket is kinda a page turner…because it's reversible! Classic Marvel logos star on one side that’s all black with red trim, while the other gives us a muted version of Corner Box Brigade and red and yellow “Marvel Comics” logos.
Baseball Hat – $35
- Last but not least is the black and red “Marvel Comics” hat that features the classic logo on the front. A yellow button at the top compliments the look and blue eyelets around the crown add just a touch of additional color.
- The Marvel 85 Collection is available now on the RSVLTS site and prices range from $35-$85.
- Adults shirt styles come in sizes XS-4XL and S-XL for youths; Shorts are S-4XL and the hat is one size.
Did You Know?:
- Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com