Marvel x RSVLTS Holiday Collection Swings in with Two Festive Shirt Designs + First Wave of Hats

Jingle bells. Christmas magic. Holiday celebrations. It’s all on the way and RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is embracing the session with an epic lineup of Marvel hats that your fellow comic nerds will be putting on their wish lists. Also (we think it’s a rule), RSVLTS can’t drop new merch without including some apparel and today they’re mashing up the happiest season of all with Spider-Man and Avengers ornaments.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

RSVLTS is no stranger to the winter fashion trends and for the first time they’re presenting Marvel Holiday fun

Spider-Man swings through a snowy cityscape and the Avengers assemble to trim the tree on two new shirts you’ll want to add to your winter wardrobe rotation.

There’s never a dull moment with “Heroic Holiday” which sees Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in ornament, gingerbread cookies, and hot chocolate forms. These colorful elements and symbols are featured against a pine green background that instantly has you thinking about Christmas trees.

At first glance we spot Captain America, Captain Marvel, Thor, and Black Panther, while a closer inspection reveals Black Widow, Groot, Spider-Man and Iron Man have joined the party. The shirt is available in short and long-sleeves

We know, we teased you with RSVLTS Hats ($35) at the top of this post and they’re as exciting as you hoped! This drop marks the first iteration of Marvel characters on RSVLTS’ popular hats and we’ve got a feeling this is just the beginning.

The Marvel x RSVLTS Holiday collection is available now on the RSVLTS site

As usual, the shirts are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX stretch material and come in sizes XS-4XL for adults ($70 short sleeve; $72 long sleeve).

Both styles of hats (regular and sloped crowns) retail for $35.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Marvel x RSVLTS Hats

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!