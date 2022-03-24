Suit Up for Adventure with Marvel x RSVLTS Little Things Series Featuring Iron Man, Infinity Stones and More

LP MOVIE WEEK - Count Down to "Hollywood's Biggest Night" with Movie Club streams, Disney film features, and more — check it out

by | Mar 24, 2022 2:03 PM Pacific Time

Disney fans who’ve been following Laughing Place know that when it comes to fashion, we can’t get enough of pop culture brand RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) and their fun Disney-inspired designs. Well now they’re bringing the multiverse to fans as part of a new collaboration with Marvel and their latest drop—Little Things – Series 1—spans the entire MCU.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Marvel has taken fans from the neighborhood of Queens to the far reaches of space and everywhere in between and now they’re coming to your wardrobe! A new collaboration with RSVLTS celebrates all of Marvel including characters, comics and movies with their second drop this week: Little Things Series 1!

Six new patterns featuring Iron Man, the Infinity Stones, the Avengers and more have just launched as part of the Marvel x RSVLTS collection and we love all of them! You might not have super powers, but you can “suit up” with RSVLTS’ unisex cut short sleeve shirts that are constructed with their signature KUNUFLEX material to offer a soft, four-way stretch.

Two designs feature a woman’s cut option for those who want something a bit more fitted, and don’t worry, young fans can get in on the fun too as each design is also available in youth sizes.

So make some room in your closet for RSVLTS’ Little Things – Series 1, and stay tuned for more great styles coming soon.

The Marvel x RSVLTS Little Things Collection sells for $43-$67 and is available now for pre-order and will ship on May 21st. Visit the website and or the RSVLTS app (for iOS and Android) to start shopping.

Marvel Little Things – “Arc Reactor”

He might not be the first Avenger, (at least in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) but the team wouldn’t exist without Tony Stark. Fans can channel their inner genius with this red shirt that’s inspired by Iron Man and features the arc reactors that are at the “heart” of all his iconic suits.  

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

Marvel Little Things – “Pages of Time”

Did you know Marvel Comics has been entertaining audiences for more than 80 years? This shirt celebrates the company’s history with a variety of colorful logos that pop…off the page that is! Behind each of these bold looks are grayed out comic panels showcasing the best Super Heroes ever.

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

Marvel Little Things – “Perfectly Balanced”

Set across a galactic/space background, this shirt highlights Thanos' mission to fill his empty Infinity Gauntlet with six Infinity Stones—Mind (yellow), Power (purple), Reality (red), Soul (orange), Space (blue) and Time (green). There’s no way his motives are questionable, right?

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

Marvel Little Things – “Roll Call”

Speaking of the Infinity Stones, several MCU characters have had their lives changed because of the powerful rocks and this shirt showcases silhouettes of the various heroes and anti heroes we absolutely love.

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

Marvel Little Things – Spider-Man – “Aplaidnaphobia”

Spider-Man is such a classic hero and he looks good on everything! This bright orange shirt is accented with teal stripes in both horizontal and vertical directions to create a wide plaid inspired style dotted with miniature Spidey icons.

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

Marvel Little Things – Spider-Man – “Spidey”

Go webs go! This navy button down takes a more subtle approach focusing on small icons of the webslinger’s masked face and set against a background of various size webs.  

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

See more Spider-Man styles with Marvel x RSVLTS Spider-Man Series 1 that launched on Tuesday.

More Marvel x RSVLTS:

Marvel Series 1 is just the beginning and fans can expect more launches throughout 2022 and beyond. As part of this collaboration, RSVLTS will have access to a wide range of franchise characters which will appear on awesome products and accessories including shirts, shorts, swimwear, outerwear, underwear, hats, socks and much more.

Fans can look forward to seeing favorite characters such as Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy, Hulk, Iron Man, Loki, Thor on future launches.

 
 
