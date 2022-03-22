Spider-Man is Fitting First Character for New Marvel x RSVLTS Collection

by | Mar 22, 2022 1:21 PM Pacific Time

Disney fans who’ve been following Laughing Place know that when it comes to fashion, we can’t get enough of pop culture brand RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) and their fun Disney-inspired designs. Now they’re taking things to the multiverse as part of a new collaboration with Marvel, and naturally, they’re kicking things off with Spider-Man!

With his quippy dialogue, fearless attitude, ability to stick to walls, and everyman personality, Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, has long been a fan favorite character. Throughout the years, several characters have taken on the Spider-Man moniker and RSVLTS is celebrating this with their first Marvel collection.

Five new patterns featuring Spider-Man, Miles Morales, and Venom have just launched as part of the Marvel x RSVLTS collection and we love all of them! Much like Spider-Man’s suit, each short sleeve shirt offers a unisex cut and is constructed with signature KUNUFLEX material that offers a soft, four-way stretch so you can move with easy and never not look amazing, astonishing, sensational, superior…you get the idea. But that’s not all, young fans can also get in on the fun as two of these incredible patterns are available in youth sizes.

Miles Morales – "City Slinger"

Available in adult and youth sizes, you can take on the city with power and grace as you channel Miles Morales with the City Slinger shirt.

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

Miles Morales "City Slinger" – KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt – $67.00

Miles Morales "City Slinger" Youth – KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt – $43.00

Miles Morales – "City Slinger (After Dark)"

Stay up late and see how the city changes! Just like the classic City Slinger, Miles is here in his iconic black and red suit, but this time set against a dark background to give it that (After Dark) adult feel.

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

Miles Morales "City Slinger" (After Dark) – KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt – $67.00

Spider-Man – "Amazing Fantasy"

Comic fans love a good story and Spider-Man’s adventures are always page turners. This shirt showcases actual comic book panels in black and red with full color Amazing Fantasy covers spread across the pattern.

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

Spider-Man "Amazing Fantasy" – KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt – $67.00

Spider-Man – "The Meme"

A now classic, totally memeable moment where Spider-Man confronts a local villain who’s dressed up to look like the hero has made it way to a RSVLTS shirt! A light blue background and slightly darker blue cityscape set the stage for Spider-Man and the imposter to pop up all over, pointing at each other. Psst, this is also available in youth sizes.  

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

Spider-Man "The Meme" – KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt – $67.00

Spider-Man "The Meme" Youth– KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt – $43.00

Venom – "We Are Venom"

And now we come to the last pattern for Series 1: Venom. The (sometimes) crazed symbiote has long been Spider-Man’s enemy, and serves as a fitting addition to this first RSVLTS drop. An all black base is home to the symboite’s face (minus his tongue) and the dark alien goo that has consumed Eddie Brock. Wear with caution!  

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

We Are Venom – KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt – $67.00

So make some room in your closet for RSVLTS’ Marvel Series 1 that’s all about Spider-Man, and stay tuned for more great styles coming soon.

The Marvel x RSVLTS Spider-Man Collection sells for $43-$67 and is available now on the website and via the RSVLTS app (for iOS and Android).

More Marvel x RSVLTS:

Marvel Series 1 is just the beginning and fans can expect more launches throughout 2022 and beyond. As part of this collaboration, RSVLTS will have access to a wide range of franchise characters which will appear on awesome products and accessories including shirts, shorts, swimwear, outerwear, underwear, hats, socks and much more.

Fans can look forward to seeing favorite characters such as Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy, Hulk, Iron Man, Loki, Thor on future launches.

 
 
