Bring Home Epic Apparel with Marvel x RSVLTS Collection Inspired by Characters, Comics and More

Ever since their inception in 2012, RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has been bringing pop culture fans comfortable and stylish apparel featuring awesome character and movie inspired designs. As exciting as that is, things are about to get even more epic as RSVLTS launches new collections themed to Marvel Comics, movies, and Disney+ series!

What’s Happening:

Fans of RSVLTS and Marvel are in for a treat as the company has announced an exciting, new collection celebrating Marvel characters.

As part of this collaboration, RSVLTS will have access to a wide range of franchise characters and imagery to be displayed across multiple products and accessory categories including, men and women’s shirts, shorts, swimwear, outerwear, underwear, hats, socks and much more.

Marvel x RSVLTS collections will feature some of the most iconic Super Heroes including: Black Panther Black Widow Captain America Captain Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Hulk Iron Man Loki Spider-Man Thor

Fans can expect Marvel x RSVLTS launches throughout 2022 and beyond, starting with the first release that will be available today.

To kick things off, RSVLTS is highlighting the best character possible: Spider-Man!

The new collection includes unisex, short sleeve, button down shirts available in five fun patterns that highlight a few iterations of the webslinger (hi Miles!) and fan-favorite villain, Venom.

Select patterns are offered in adult and youth sizes. The Marvel x RSVLTS Spider-Man Collection

What They’re Saying: