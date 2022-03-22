Bring Home Epic Apparel with Marvel x RSVLTS Collection Inspired by Characters, Comics and More

by | Mar 22, 2022 11:21 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Ever since their inception in 2012, RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has been bringing pop culture fans comfortable and stylish apparel featuring awesome character and movie inspired designs. As exciting as that is, things are about to get even more epic as RSVLTS launches new collections themed to Marvel Comics, movies, and Disney+ series!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • Fans of RSVLTS and Marvel are in for a treat as the company has announced an exciting, new collection celebrating Marvel characters.
  • As part of this collaboration, RSVLTS will have access to a wide range of franchise characters and imagery to be displayed across multiple products and accessory categories including, men and women’s shirts, shorts, swimwear, outerwear, underwear, hats, socks and much more.
  • Marvel x RSVLTS collections will feature some of the most iconic Super Heroes including:
    • Black Panther
    • Black Widow
    • Captain America
    • Captain Marvel
    • Guardians of the Galaxy
    • Hulk
    • Iron Man
    • Loki
    • Spider-Man
    • Thor
  • Fans can expect Marvel x RSVLTS launches throughout 2022 and beyond, starting with the first release that will be available today.
  • To kick things off, RSVLTS is highlighting the best character possible: Spider-Man!
  • The new collection includes unisex, short sleeve, button down shirts available in five fun patterns that highlight a few iterations of the webslinger (hi Miles!) and fan-favorite villain, Venom.
© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

  • Select patterns are offered in adult and youth sizes. The Marvel x RSVLTS Spider-Man Collection will be available at 4pm ET on the website and via the RSVLTS app (for iOS and Android).
© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

© 2022 MARVEL

What They’re Saying:

  • John Tramutolo, Chief Creative Director and Co-Founder, RSVLTS: “To collaborate with Marvel and its vast, historic universe of comics and characters has been a dream of mine, and a goal of RSVLTS overall since the very beginning. Together with their incredible archive of assets and inspirational storylines, and our unique perspective on apparel and designs, there should be no end to what we can create for all Marvel and RSVLTS fans alike.”
 
 
