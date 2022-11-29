At long last, the Guardians of the Galaxy are getting their own collection at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) and we couldn’t be more excited. The galaxy-saving group of misfits really do make quite the team and they’re here to save you from ugly wardrobe choices with this awesome 5-five shirt series.

If your holiday wish was for more Marvel shirts from RSVLTS then the gods —but definitely NOT Ego— have heard you and are delivering in a big way!

While the whole gang's here, it’s really Rocket and Groot’s time to shine as the strange (but awesome) duo appear on nearly every single shirt.

As mentioned above, the Guardians of the Galaxy collection launches today at 4pm ET on the RSVLTS site .

. All shirt styles are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX stretch material and come in sizes XS-4XL for adults ($70-$75).

Jailbreak

What strange creatures has Rocket unleashed on his latest escapades? It looks like we’re dealing with, well I don’t know, but I definitely recognize Yondu’s Prototype Fin, the Orb that housed the Power Stone, and the Guardians of the Galaxy emblem. That counts for something right?

Rocket Around The Tree

Merry Christmas and all the other winter holidays too! The Guardians are hanging out on this green button down and getting into all sorts of hijinks such as tangling themselves in colorful lights while they celebrate the season. Look closely and you’ll notice the “star” background is actually the Nova Corps Starblaster.

Rocket’s Rockets

Rocket has collected himself and slew of flying machines on this teal blue shirt that reminds us of a seek and find book. You can spot the raccoon-looking creature among his treasures that look like they could blast off at any second!

We Are Groot

Magenta and neon green have never looked so good. Follow Groot’s growth from toddler to adult tree on this cleverly patterned shirt, and keep your eyes peeled for Rocket who's along for the journey.

Bout To Drop An Awesome Mix

Well, here they are, a bunch of jack***es standing in a circle…or a semi circle at least. All five Guardians have gathered for this finale button down and you better take them seriously. Bet you didn't know blue, purple and pink could look so major.

