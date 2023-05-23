Burdened With Glorious Purpose: RSVLTS Introduces Loki Inspired Collection

It sounds like the god of mischief is stirring up trouble at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts), and if our intel is correct, the fashion brand has had to call in reinforcements! A new collection of shirts just dropped showcasing Loki in various stages of his storied history including the fan favorite Alligator Loki.

What’s Happening:

Well we’re about due for another Marvel collection at RSVLTS and this time the focus is on Loki. The god of mischief and his variants are represented on a new series of button down shirts that are practical, fashionable and fun.

One of the most exciting items in his collection is “The Nexus Event” featuring Alligator Loki (horns and all) and the empty jar that once contained his brother Thor who in this case was a frog so, Throg! Best of all it’s available in a ladies cut too!

Of course Loki isn’t alone as seen on the group design “Asgard’s Worst” while the mischief maker stands front and center, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Wasp, and even Monica Rambeau as Captain Marvel have their powers on display too, so he better watch his back!

The Marvel x RSVLTS Loki collection is available now on the RSVLTS site

As usual, the shirts are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX stretch material and come in sizes XS-4XL for adults ($70).

Links to the individual items can be found below.

The Nexus Event

“Cunning. Cold-blooded. Looks good in green. It only makes sense that Loki’s variant beast is an alligator. Take a bite out of this button down featuring your favorite Marvel villain hatching all sorts of trouble in reptilian form. Good thing Throg has his mighty… well, mini… Mjolnir.”

God of Mischief

“Your favorite Asgardian agitator is living it up in his own wicked way on this mischievous button down. Whether wielding knives, casting spells, or just chillin’ like a supervillain in his royal seat, this shirt reminds us why Loki is our favorite trickster in this or any other realm.”

Asgard's Worst

“Who can intimidate Iron Man, thwart Thor, and combat Captain America… all while maintaining a smirk on his face? Do we really have to answer that? This panel features the Avengers doing their best to break Loki… while he barely even breaks a sweat.”

The Trickster

“No matter what efforts the Avengers are taking to rid the world of evil, you can rest assured (or uneasily) that Loki is doing his best to subvert them. This villainous comic-inspired button down features power poses, the rainbow bridge, and the sinister sorcerer himself going on a tear.”

