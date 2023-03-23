Everytime we think we’re all set with nerdy wardrobe purchases, someone delivers something incredible that we just have to have! Today it’s RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) with three new additions to their Marvel Little Things collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

This is a big week at RSVLTS for Marvel fans. First five, yes five, X-Men inspired shirts (and some shorts) dropped on Tuesday; today we have three designs in the Little Things collection and there’s something on the horizon for tomorrow….

The Little Things collection presents miniature elements and icons from the Marvel universe in a fun and fresh way on RSVLTS’ signature KUNUFLEX button downs. Today’s drop includes: Fightin' Words – Kirby Crackle! Lil Logans – the best mutant, amiright? Mini-ster Six – Spider-Man villains



As you can tell from the names, this group of shirts spans some of the biggest franchises and most memorable moments not only on screen but in the comics.

Since the repeating patterns of this collection feature small versions of the characters and words, you’ll see all of your favorites pop up multiple times so you don’t miss out on any of the fun.

The latest designs in the Marvel x RSVLTS collection launch today at 4pm ET on the RSVLTS site .

All shirt styles are available in traditional button down ($70), made with KUNUFLEX stretch material and come in sizes XS-4XL.

Check back soon for links to the individual items.

Fightin’ Words

“You know you’re a comic book legend when you have a signature sound. The iconic design of this effervescent KUNUFLEX button down contains a collage of trademark SFX from your favorite Marvel Super Heroes. A closer look at a few choice words might just reveal some familiar faces, bub.”

Fightin’ Words – Classic

Lil Logans

“This KUNUFLEX button down features the many facial expressions of Wolverine through the ages, from “menacing grimace” to “intimidating sneer” to ‘fierce scowl.’ Something tells us getting little Logan to smile for his class picture was quite the ordeal.”

Lil Logans – Classic

Mini-ster Six

“Six against one? A swing in the park for your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. This KUNUFLEX button down features tiny versions of some of the biggest names in Marvel villainy. Thankfully, Peter Parker is there to teach them a little lesson and still be on time for his 3rd period chemistry quiz.”

Mini-ster Six – Classic

Incoming Intel:

Up above we teased something new coming tomorrow and this item will speak to the X-Men crowd. RSVLTS is introducing a new reversible bomber jacket that pays homage to Professor Charles Xaiver and his team of gifted students. The jacket is called Mutatis Mutandis and it sells for $85. Stay tuned for more!

Did You Know?: