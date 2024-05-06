Oogie Boogie Bash 2024 Dates Revealed for Disney California Adventure

In celebration of Halfway to Halloween, the Disneyland Resort has just announced dates and details for the return of Oogie Boogie Bash to Disney California Adventure this fall.
What’s Happening:
- With more nights than ever before, Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party will return to Disney California Adventure for the 2024 Halloween season, with plenty of villains lurking at every corner!
- For a frightfully fun time at this separately ticketed, after-hours event, guests of all ages are invited to wear their favorite Halloween costumes and enjoy an evening of immersive treat trails, unique character sightings, special entertainment, themed merchandise, food and beverages available only during Oogie Boogie Bash nights.
- Admission to the after-hours event also includes entrance to Disney California Adventure three hours before the party begins and unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads from the party.
- Ticket prices for the event vary by date but range from $134 to $189 each.
- Make sure to mark your calendars because Oogie Boogie Bash will be returning on 27 select enchanting nights:
- Sunday, Aug. 25
- Tuesday, Aug. 27
- Thursday, Aug. 29
- Tuesday, Sept. 3
- Tuesday, Sept. 10
- Thursday, Sept. 12
- Sunday, Sept. 15
- Tuesday, Sept. 17
- Thursday, Sept. 19
- Sunday, Sept. 22
- Tuesday, Sept. 24
- Thursday, Sept. 26
- Sunday, Sept. 29
- Tuesday, Oct. 1
- Thursday, Oct. 3
- Sunday, Oct. 6
- Tuesday, Oct. 8
- Thursday, Oct. 10
- Sunday, Oct. 13
- Tuesday, Oct. 15
- Thursday, Oct. 17
- Sunday, Oct. 20
- Tuesday, Oct. 22
- Thursday, Oct. 24
- Sunday, Oct. 27
- Tuesday, Oct. 29
- Thursday, Oct. 31 — Halloween night!
- More details on this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash will be announced in the coming weeks.
