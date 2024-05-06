Mickey, Minnie and Donald to Don New Costumes as Halloween on the High Seas Returns to Disney Cruise Line

The spooky season is set to sail the seven seas with special Halloween cruises aboard the Disney Cruise Line, and today’s Halfway to Halloween event has revealed some initial details on what guests can expect to see on these special spooky sailings.

Disney Cruise Line guests sailing during the specially themed Halloween on the High Seas cruises will be treated to eerie-sistable costumes to gourd-geous decorations fleet-wide as these themed sailings return this September.

This year, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Donald Duck don new costumes for the celebration. Mickey and Minnie are both dapper and spooky in their batty ensembles, and never to be outdone, Donald has put together a gentleman spider costume sure to impress (His spidery legs are ready to boogie!).

Check out the crew in their newest ensembles, have a scarily good time at Mickey’s Mouse-querade, trick or treat, and nibble on frightening eats and drinks on Halloween on the High Seas sailings setting sail on select dates in September and October.

