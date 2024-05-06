Tokyo Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris Reveal Halloween 2024 Event Dates for Halfway to Halloween

The Halloween fun isn’t just coming to the U.S. Disney Destinations, as the Tokyo Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris have revealed some initial details on their Halloween celebrations as part of Halfway to Halloween.
Tokyo Disney Resort:
- You’re invited to Disney Halloween at Tokyo Disney Resort! Enjoy brand new theming at Tokyo Disneyland, new entertainment and more from October 1st to November 7th.
- Can’t wait? Catch your favorite Disney Villains year-round at Tokyo Disneyland in the Club Mouse Beat and Mickey’s Magical World shows!
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort:
- It’s time for frights and thrills at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort! From September 12th to October 31st, come experience Halloween where favorites such as House of De Vil-lains, award-winning show “Let’s Get Wicked” and Nightmare Before Dinner experience, complete with character greetings and an atmosphere show, will return.
Disneyland Paris:
- Disneyland Paris revealed last month that the Disney Halloween Festival will return this year from October 1st to November 3rd.
- Relish in a spellbinding atmosphere with the return of the fan-favorite show Mickey’s Halloween Celebration, meet your favorite Disney Villains, experience the iconic Phantom Manor, and so much more!
- A Halloween atmosphere with grimacing pumpkins, light garlands, adorable little specters, flower beds and foliage – 37,000 in total – specially chosen for the occasion, will dress the park in a flamboyant autumnal dress.
- An evil team of Disney Villains, bringing together Cruella, Jafar, Gaston, Captain Hook and the Queen of Hearts, who competed in mischief to make the most innocent souls tremble during thrilling encounters.
More Halfway to Halloween News:
- Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will return to Magic Kingdom starting this August.
- Ooogie Boogie Bash dates have been announced for the Disneyland Resort
- Disney Cruise Line’s Halloween on the High Seas will feature new costumes for Mickey, Minnie, and Donald.
- New details and mugs have been revealed for the Haunted Mansion Parlor aboard the Disney Treasure
- Check out some of the Disney Parks merchandise coming this Halloween.
- Kayla’s Cake and Gideon’s Bakehouse are offering Halfway to Halloween treats this week.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com