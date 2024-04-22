Dates Set for Disney Halloween Festival and Disney Enchanted Christmas at Disneyland Paris

Get ready for not-to-be-missed end-of-year celebrations with the return of beloved Disney Halloween Festival and Disney Enchanted Christmas at Disneyland Paris.

Disney Halloween Festival will run from October 1st to November 3rd, 2024 at Disneyland Paris.

Following shortly after, Disney Enchanted Christmas will run from November 9 th, 2024, to January 6th, 2025.

About Disney Halloween Festival:

In years past, the Disney Halloween Festival at Disneyland Paris has included: A Halloween atmosphere with grimacing pumpkins, light garlands, adorable little specters, flower beds and foliage – 37,000 in total – specially chosen for the occasion, will dress the park in a flamboyant autumnal dress. An evil team of Disney Villains, bringing together Cruella soul Mickey’s Halloween Celebration, The Highlight of the "Prankster Spirits,” in which Disney Characters have more than one trick up their sleeve to create the best Halloween Festivals.



About Disney Enchanted Christmas:

In years past, Disney Enchanted Christmas at Disneyland Paris has included: Mickey's Dazzling Christmas Parade! – Whoop and wave for the return of Mickey's Dazzling Christmas Parade! Our most merrily magical festive procession that beams during the day and sparkles at night. Magical Christmas Tree Lighting – At dusk, gaze in awe as our giant Christmas tree illuminates Town Square…and your eyes. Musical show Let's Sing Christmas! – Get into the Christmas spirit and sing along with Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy and Goofy in the magical Let’s Sing Christmas! Share Christmas wishes with Disney Characters…and Santa! – Feel the magic of Christmas come to life like nowhere else as you all come together and meet Disney Characters – and even Santa!

