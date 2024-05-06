Kayla’s Cake and Gideon’s Bakehouse Bring Limited-Time Halfway to Halloween Treats to Downtown Disney and Disney Springs

If you’re excited by all of the Halfway to Halloween news, then head to Downtown Disney or Disney Springs right now, as Kayla’s Cake and Gideon’s Bakehouse are offering some limited-time spooky offerings, this week only!

What’s Happening:

Get in the spooky spirit this week with sweet treats from Gideon’s Bakehouse in Disney Springs and Kayla’s Cake in Downtown Disney District, including the following offerings.

Kayla’s Cake (Available May 6th-9th, or while supplies last): Skull Macarons: Macarons with vanilla confetti buttercream and a printed black skull haunt the bakery in time for Halfway to Halloween!

(Available May 6th-9th, or while supplies last):

Gideon’s Bakehouse (Available May 6th-8th, or while supplies last): Mephistophelittle's Hand Pie: Is this the biggest desert ever to come from Gideon's? Enjoy this flaky pastry completely packed with chocolate chip cookie dough and lined with dulce de leche! (Limit two per person)

(Available May 6th-8th, or while supplies last):

The Frankenstein Cookie: Just for Halfway to Halloween, this October favorite is brought back to life! Made from pieces of all the candies you want in your treat bag, you'll find M&M's, crushed Oreo Double Stuff, and chocolate chips in every bite! (Limit two per person)

Gideon's Trading Card Series 3: Be on the lookout for free trading cards hidden at the bottom of every medium and large cookie box! Only for Halfway to Halloween, you can get a free Barnabas Mephistophelittle Promo Card with your purchase!

Barnabas Mephistophelittle Merchandise: Don't miss brand new merchandise featuring Gideon's Halfway to Halloween Ambassador, Barnabas Mephistophelittle, including a collector's pin and 24oz cold brew tumbler!

More Halfway to Halloween News: