Spooky New Portraits and Tiki Mugs Revealed for The Haunted Mansion Parlor Coming to the Disney Treasure

As part of today’s Halfway to Halloween festivities, Disney Cruise Line has shared some new artwork and details from the highly anticipated Haunted Mansion Parlor coming to the new Disney Treasure cruise ship.
What’s Happening:
- New spooky décor details have been revealed for The Haunted Mansion Parlor on the Disney Treasure, which sets sail this December.
- Inside the Parlor, guests will come face to face with a ghost fish aquarium, showcased in the artwork below.
- Inspired by the attraction’s portrait gallery, the Parlor will feature new spins on some of iconic artwork – such as a bride that turns into a mermaid, inspired by the Werecat Lady, as well as an exact replication of the Mariner portrait.
- Bar patrons will even be able to take both of these characters home with them in the form of two wonderful Tiki mugs.
- In lieu of the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge found aboard the Disney Wish, the upcoming Disney Treasure will invite guests to sip spirited craft cocktails among 999 happy haunts when the new ship sets sail in December 2024.
- The Haunted Mansion Parlor was designed after a first-class drawing room aboard classic cruise ships of the golden age, putting a nautical twist on The Haunted Mansion theme.
- In addition to the newly created Captain character, The Haunted Mansion Parlor will also feature a bust of Disney Legend Rolly Crump, who was instrumental in the creation of the original attraction.
