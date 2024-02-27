The Haunted Mansion Parlor Aboard the Disney Treasure to Feature Bust of Disney Legend Rolly Crump

Legendary Disney Imagineer Rolly Crump will be honored with his own bust within The Haunted Mansion Parlor coming to the new Disney Treasure cruise ship.

A new sculpture, bound for The Haunted Mansion Parlor onboard the Disney Treasure, is being crafted at a dedicated Walt Disney Imagineering workshop at Walt Disney World

This mysterious bust was modeled in the image of the famed Disney Legend, Rolly Crump, with the news being revealed on what would have been his 94th birthday.

Nicknamed “Rolly” by Walt Disney himself, ­during the early days of the company he played an integral role in designing the original Haunted Mansion at Disneyland

Six decades later, The Haunted Mansion Parlor will unlock the next chapter of The Haunted Mansion saga for Disney Cruise Line

Part of Rolly’s larger creative concept for a “Museum of the Weird” in The Haunted Mansion, his original vision included a character that appeared to be melting like a candle. It was only fitting for the design for Rolly’s memorial bust to stem from his own ideas, which led to the sculpted drips on the side of his face and a memorial plaque that reads, “BROTHER ROLAND- FOREVER REVERED FOR EMBRACING THE WEIRD.”

When the Disney Treasure sets sail, Rolly Crump’s statue will have a place of honor within The Haunted Mansion Parlor.

​​The Disney Treasure will set sail on its maiden voyage on December 21st, 2024, embarking on its inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Florida.

On board, guests will find fan-favorite spaces from the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, now themed to adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration. From bow to stern, guests will discover Disney storytelling around every corner as they encounter themed spaces and live entertainment inspired by memorable tales like Aladdin , Coco and Zootopia .

