Meet the Captain of The Haunted Mansion Parlor, Coming to the Disney Treasure

In the spirit of Halloween, Disney has shared a portrait of the Captain, one of the newly discovered apparitions found in the recently announced Haunted Mansion Parlor coming to the Disney Treasure.
- The Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram shared a new look at the Captain, who will feature in the Disney Treasure’s newly announced Haunted Mansion Parlor.
- Disney Imagineers are hard at work on the world’s first Haunted Mansion-inspired bar, where you will encounter nostalgic tributes to Haunted Mansion attractions around the world and a portrait gallery depicting the ship’s own ghostly residents.
- Take a closer look at the changing element of the portrait in the Instagram post embedded below:
- Today on ABC’s The View, the hosts appeared in a set inspired by The Haunted Mansion Parlor, offering us another look at the Captain.
- During the show, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Ana Navarro-Cárdenas came across some ghostly surprises and actually met the Captain, as well as the Hitchhiking Ghosts.
- In lieu of the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge found aboard the Disney Wish, the upcoming Disney Treasure will invite guests to sip spirited craft cocktails among 999 happy haunts when the new ship sets sail in December 2024.
- The Haunted Mansion Parlor was designed after a first-class drawing room aboard classic cruise ships of the golden age, putting a nautical twist on The Haunted Mansion theme.
- Learn more about The Haunted Mansion Parlor here, and see 5 (or so) things that Jeremiah learned about the new experience from a recent media event.
