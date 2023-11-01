Meet the Captain of The Haunted Mansion Parlor, Coming to the Disney Treasure

In the spirit of Halloween, Disney has shared a portrait of the Captain, one of the newly discovered apparitions found in the recently announced Haunted Mansion Parlor coming to the Disney Treasure.

The Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram shared a new look at the Captain, who will feature in the Disney Treasure’s newly announced Haunted Mansion Parlor.

Take a closer look at the changing element of the portrait in the Instagram post embedded below:

Today on ABC The View, the hosts appeared in a set inspired by The Haunted Mansion Parlor, offering us another look at the Captain.

During the show, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Ana Navarro-Cárdenas came across some ghostly surprises and actually met the Captain, as well as the Hitchhiking Ghosts.

Whoopi Goldberg, @JoyVBehar and @ananavarro run into some ghostly surprises when they get a preview of the Haunted Mansion parlor coming soon to @DisneyCruise Line's all-new Disney Treasure! pic.twitter.com/TvAcgNJnLM — The View (@TheView) October 31, 2023

The Haunted Mansion Parlor was designed after a first-class drawing room aboard classic cruise ships of the golden age, putting a nautical twist on The Haunted Mansion theme.

