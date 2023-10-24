The Haunted Mansion Parlor – Details Revealed for Disney Cruise Line’s First Haunted Mansion Bar Aboard the Disney Treasure

Once rumor and myth, Walt Disney Imagineering confirmed this morning that a lounge themed to the classic attraction The Haunted Mansion will debut on board the Disney Treasure when the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet sets sail in 2024.

What’s Happening:

In lieu of the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge Disney Wish

The Haunted Mansion Parlor was designed after a first-class drawing room aboard classic cruise ships of the golden age, putting a nautical twist on The Haunted Mansion theme.

theme. Fans of the attractions around the world will find tributes throughout the decor, including the beloved purple wallpaper, a mantel clock that goes to hour 13, and a curious-looking armchair in a corner.

A new story unfolds throughout the sailing, following a jovial captain who entered the ghostly realm following a disastrous dinner with his beloved fiancé.

The Disney Treasure’s own ghostly residents will greet Guests as they enter the lounge’s portrait gallery.

Characters from The Haunted Mansion attractions at Disneyland Walt Disney World Tokyo Disneyland Disneyland Paris

attractions at A new musical arrangement by composer Shruti Kumar will help transport Guests to another time and place as the story unfolds.

Like the attraction itself, The Haunted Mansion Parlor will feature “an ever-escalating anthology of illusions.”

Along with today’s announcement at Magic Kingdom

The Haunted Mansion Parlor Drink Menu:

Blood orange and sour cherry flavors will harmonize in a shimmering zero-proof cocktail served in a specialty mug aptly titled, Sympathetic Libations.

The Ghoulish Delight will be an ube-flavored treat that everyone will be able to enjoy. The drink, with hints of sweetness and nuttiness, will incorporate decadent ube fudge, oat milk and tapioca pearls in a purple concoction garnished with a gummy eyeball and ube glitter.

A spooky twist on a classic margarita, presented to guests amidst a swirl of flavored smoke, will be another signature drink at the Haunted Mansion Parlor. Topped with a lemon salt foam, this tequila-based cocktail will contain a secret message, only to be revealed by black light.

The Haunted Mansion Parlor Merchandise:

The Haunted Mansion Parlor Music Box will be a keepsake inspired by the eerie music box that will play a melodic soundtrack inside the Haunted Mansion Parlor. As the rumors go, this mysterious box belonged to the captain’s bride-to-be and only opens in the presence of malevolent spirits.

Honoring the memorable grandfather clock seen in the original Disney Parks attraction, the Haunted Parlor Mantle Clock will loom over the fireplace inside the venue, instigating mysterious happenings when it strikes 13. As a part of the new merchandise collection, Disney Cruise Line guests will be able to bring home their very own mantle clock, just like the one from the parlor.

Featuring the same octopus design from the bar’s entrance onboard the Disney Treasure, the Haunted Mansion Parlor Sculpted Mug will depict an aura of intrigue and will be accented with a variety of sea life, including a hidden Mickey Mouse-shaped barnacle.

The Haunted Mansion Parlor Mirror will allow guests to take home a piece of the magic, offering a ghoulish surprise to unsuspecting users when the hitchhiking ghosts mysteriously appear.

And Guests can brag about their visit to The Haunted Mansion Parlor with a shirt you won’t find anywhere else.

Imagineer Introduction:

Laughing Place contributor Jeremiah Good attended the press conference announcing The Haunted Mansion Parlor at Magic Kingdom.

In the video below, Imagineers Danny Handke (Senior Creative Director) and Nick Snyder (Senior Concept Designer) share their excitement for the attraction, along with a few extra details.

The illusions loop will last 30 minutes.

The entrance to the lounge allows Guests to open a door in the endless hallway for the first time.

You also get to see some of the merchandise in action, along with an animated tour through the concept art.