New Additions To Star Tours – The Adventures Continue Debut At Disney Parks

Star Wars fans can now fly into moments and see characters from their favorite Disney+ series as Star Tours has been updated at Disneyland Park, Walt Disney World, and Disneyland Paris to feature Ahsoka, Andor, and The Mandalorian.

What’s Happening:

After much anticipation, promised new additions have arrived at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

Previously announced content has been added featuring characters and elements from three popular Star Wars series on Disney+, Ahsoka, Andor, and The Mandalorian.

Fans of the attraction may recall that there are different possibilities that passengers aboard a Starspeeder 1000 can experience – variants in an Intro, a destination planet, a transmission from a character, and another destination planet that leads into the finale.

With the introduction of the new possibilities today, we have discovered that the opening is still randomized. Guests will experience Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, or Stormtroopers attempting to stop the Starspeeder and the Rebel Spy aboard. However, in lieu of seeing the Millenium Falcon in this scene, guests have the possibility of seeing Ahsoka and her T-6 ship.

The first destination planet is still randomized, with no new planets added to this sequence in the attraction.

The transmission portion now features a random appearance by either Ahsoka Tano, Cassian Andor, or Din Djarin and Grogu.

From there, passengers head to the planet Seatos (which is reportedly set in place for the time being, allowing all passengers to experience), as seen in recent promotional material

According to Imagineer Tom Fitzgerald, this gives the attraction more than 250 possible combinations of experiences.

The new additions arrive at Disneyland as part of their Season of the Force festivities, which also launched today.

Season of the Force celebrates all things Star Wars at Disneyland Park. During the event, which kicks off today, April 5th and runs through June 2nd, 2024, guests can embark on new adventures aboard Star Tours: The Adventures Continue with new scenes based on Star Wars: Ahsoka, Andor, and The Mandalorian .

A new, in-universe version of the existing Disneyland fireworks is also set to debut. Dubbed "Fire of the Rising Moons," the show adds a new Star Wars feel to the existing fireworks launching above Disneyland, with Star Wars music only heard in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Season of the Force also marks the return of the popular Hyperspace Mountain.

