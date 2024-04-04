Purrgils Travel Alongside a StarSpeeder 1000 in New Star Tours Attraction Poster

Disney has shared a new attraction poster for Star Tours — The Adventures Continue, one day ahead of the debut of some all-new show scenes.
What’s Happening:
- Visitors to Disneyland, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Paris will be able to explore new destinations aboard Star Tours — The Adventures Continue beginning tomorrow, April 5th.
- The attraction will now feature characters and locations from three Disney+ Star Wars series – Ahsoka, Andor and The Mandalorian.
- Seatos from Ahsoka will be a new destination riders might visit while new transmissions from Ahsoka Tano, Cassian Andor, and Din Djarin and Grogu will also be possible.
- The newly released poster features the aforementioned Seatos, with the StarSpeeder 1000 traveling amongst some Purrgil.
- However, with these latest scenes, Star Tours — The Adventures Continue will now feature more than 250 possible storyline variations.
- The April 5th launch date for these additions also coincides with the return of Season of the Force at the Disneyland Resort.
- That celebration (which runs through June 2nd) will also include themed food and beverages, merchandise, and the return of Hyperspace Mountain.
- At night, guests can also enjoy Disneyland’s fireworks displays in a new way thanks to Fire of the Rising Moons.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com