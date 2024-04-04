Purrgils Travel Alongside a StarSpeeder 1000 in New Star Tours Attraction Poster

Disney has shared a new attraction poster for Star Tours — The Adventures Continue, one day ahead of the debut of some all-new show scenes.

Visitors to Disneyland Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The attraction will now feature characters and locations from three Disney+ Star Wars series – Ahsoka , Andor and The Mandalorian .

series – , and . Seatos from Ahsoka will be a new destination riders might visit while new transmissions from Ahsoka Tano, Cassian Andor, and Din Djarin and Grogu will also be possible.

The newly released poster features the aforementioned Seatos, with the StarSpeeder 1000 traveling amongst some Purrgil.

However, with these latest scenes, Star Tours — The Adventures Continue will now feature more than 250 possible storyline variations.

The April 5th launch date for these additions also coincides with the return of Season of the Force Disneyland Resort

That celebration (which runs through June 2nd) will also include themed food and beverages, merchandise, and the return of Hyperspace Mountain

At night, guests can also enjoy Disneyland’s fireworks displays in a new way thanks to Fire of the Rising Moons