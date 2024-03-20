“Fire of the Rising Moons” to Offer Different Disneyland Fireworks Experience in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

A few months ago, it was revealed that Disneyland would add a galactic twist to the park’s fireworks display in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and we’ve now learned some new details.

What’s Happening:

On select nights beginning April 5th at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge you will be able to take in “Fire of the Rising Moons,” a nighttime experience that debuts a different view of the stunning Disneyland Park fireworks display, with musical accompaniment.

During this special gathering, villagers and visitors will come together to celebrate their freedom and to honor the heroes and legends of the galaxy who came before them. As the skies over Batuu light up in bursts of color, imaginations are ignited with the iconic music associated with tales from across the galaxy. It will be a powerful moment you won’t want to miss!

Including selections from composer John Williams’ Star Wars film scores, “Fire of the Rising Moons” can be experienced from multiple areas in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, including the Black Spire Spaceport, the TIE Echelon docking platform and the speeder garage.

Your MagicBand+ will also add to the ceremony's atmosphere with colorful lights and ambient vibrations.

Since the land first opened at Disneyland in 2019, the park’s looming fireworks displays have gone off without music in Galaxy’s Edge.

This move is to keep the thematic integrity of Galaxy’s Edge, as to not play the general park fireworks music.

Now, a special galactic score will play in Galaxy’s Edge while the regular fireworks show plays elsewhere in the park.

There’s currently no word on if this will be something that will stick around following the conclusion of the event.

Season of the Force, which kicks off on April 5th, will also include new adventures aboard Star Tours – The Adventures Continue Hyperspace Mountain