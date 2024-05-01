This summer Pixar is taking audiences back to Riley's mind as Inside Out 2 comes to theaters. While Riley is the same girl we know and love, her group of emotions is growing as four new faces and feelings become part of her. Funko is celebrating the upcoming film with the addition of colorful Pop! figures representing Anxiety, Ennui, Envy and Embarrassment.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

We’re so excited to revisit Headquarters in Riley’s mind and meet a new wave of emotions when Pixar’s Inside Out 2 makes its theatrical debut . Funko also wants to get in on the fun and they’re starting with a series of Pop! figures starring the new emotions.

Joy has served as the guiding emotion for Riley’s head and heart and so naturally, she’s part of this wave of Pop! figures, but currently she’s the only original emotion to be featured. As for the newbies we have: Anxiety Ennui Envy Embarrassment



Each Pop! figure is brightly colored and has an expressive face to match how they are feeling. As always, the Pop! collection is packaged in a standard Funko window box, so they can be displayed as is or removed from the box!

Inside Out 2 Funko Pop! figures are available now at Entertainment Earth and each sells for $11.99.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $79+.**

Inside Out 2 Anxiety Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1447

Inside Out 2 Envy On Memory Orb Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1449

Inside Out 2 Ennui Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1448

Inside Out 2 Embarrassment Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1450

Inside Out 2 Joy Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1451

About Inside Out 2:

Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!