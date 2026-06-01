I Knew It, I Knew You: Pixar Finally Confirms Taylor Swift is Providing a Song for "Toy Story 5"
We knew it since she first walked in...
After numerous rumors, followed by some marketing hype and a countdown, we now finally know that Taylor Swift will be providing a song for Toy Story 5.
What's Happening:
- As we outlined in a previous post, rumors indicating Taylor Swift's involvement have been swirling for weeks now – bolstered by some clever teasing from Pixar's social media accounts.
- In recent days, billboards went up featuring the letters "TS" in the Toy Story font, featuring the blue-sky-and-cloud design of Andy's bedroom wallpaper from the Toy Story films.
- Then, the official Pixar X account has shared a video of Jessie dancing on the billboard, with the caption "she's making those moves up as she goes!"
- Today, a countdown was started on Taylor Swift's website, leading up to 2 p.m. ET – when it was revealed that Swift will be performing an all-new song for Toy Story 5, titled "I Knew It, I Knew You."
- Inspired Jessie’s ongoing journey in Toy Story 5 that began back in Toy Story 2, “I Knew It, I Knew You” also marks a return to Taylor Swift’s country roots, blending styles that have defined her record-breaking career as a songwriter and artist.
- Written and produced by Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff, the song will be available on streaming platforms this Friday, June 5.
- The single will also be featured on the Toy Story 5 soundtrack when it releases on June 19.
- Three different versions of the song are available to pre-order from Swift's website, including the main song, an acoustic version and a piano version.
- During a recent conversation with Power 106 FM, director Andrew Stanton and producer Lindsey Collins shared that Swift had not recorded a song for the end credits, but left open a possibility for an inclusion elsewhere in the film.
- So it's safe to assume that the song will be featured during the storyline of the movie.
- For more Taylor Swift fun, take a look at all the ways you can experience Taylor's music and more on Disney+.
What They're Saying:
- Andrew Stanton, Toy Story 5 director and screenwriter: “It’s incredible just how meaningful it’s been having Taylor write and perform this song. Her connection to Jessie and the immediate way she understood what the character was going through was undeniable. The song is so deeply connected to ‘Toy Story.’ So much so that on first listen, it instantly felt like it had always belonged there, like a long-lost family member. It was kismet.”
- Taylor Swift: "I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie. I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?"
More on Toy Story 5:
- It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.
- Joan Cusack will be returning as Jessie, Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, all alongside Tony Hale who returns as Forky. Additionally, Conan O'Brien will be voicing another new character, Smarty Pants, a toy that helps with potty training.
- Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Jess Choy producing.
- As part of the build up to the new movie, we have seen plenty of merchandise collaborations being revealed, new previews, new clips, and more – all of which can be found at our Toy Story 5 landing.
- For even more on the fifth Toy Story film, you can find out a few things we know about the upcoming new movie now.
- Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters everywhere on June 19, 2026.