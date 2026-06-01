I Knew It, I Knew You: Pixar Finally Confirms Taylor Swift is Providing a Song for "Toy Story 5"

Andrew Stanton, Toy Story 5 director and screenwriter: “It’s incredible just how meaningful it’s been having Taylor write and perform this song. Her connection to Jessie and the immediate way she understood what the character was going through was undeniable. The song is so deeply connected to ‘Toy Story.’ So much so that on first listen, it instantly felt like it had always belonged there, like a long-lost family member. It was kismet.”