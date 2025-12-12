Watch Every Era: Our Taylor Swift Disney+ Watch Guide

It's another big moment for Taylor Swift, so let's celebrate as we showcase all the ways you can experience her on Disney+

In celebration of Taylor Swift's 36th birthday and the arrival of her new Taylor Swift | The End of an Era docuseries on Disney+, we're taking a look at all the ways you can get experience Taylor's music and more on Disney+.

Jonas Brothers: The Concert Experience

When Jonas Brothers: The Concert Experience was released in 2009, Taylor Swift was just beginning her domination of the musical world – yet she still had enough star power to make an appearance in this film. Specifically, she pops up at the 1:03:19 mark to perform "Should've Said No" off her first album alongside the Jonas Brothers.

Hannah Montana: The Movie

2009 also saw the release of another starring feature for a current Disney Channel star, in the form of Hannah Montana: The Movie. Taylor also pops up here during the fundraiser scene to perform her song "Crazier," written specifically for the movie's soundtrack. She also wrote "You"ll Always Find Your Way Back Home," which was performed by MIley Cyrus over the end credits. Beyond the film, Taylor was also mentioned in multiple episodes of the Disney Channel series, including "You Gotta Lose This Job" and "Hannah's Gonna Get This."

Take Two with Phineas and Ferb

Phineas and Ferb had a short-lived talk show where they would interview celebrities of the time, and Taylor was among those interviewed by the duo. In her episode, she discussed touring, her favorite foods, and even rocked out a little with Phineas and Ferb – who donned very Taylor-esque wigs.

New Girl

Taylor made a memorable appearance in the Season 2 finale of the popular comedy series New Girl, playing a character called Elaine. She appeared in the crowd of Cece's wedding to Shivrang, who ran away to elope with him after it was called off. Aside from the appearance, Taylor is also mentioned in numerous episodes of the Fox show, which is streaming on Disney+.

Amsterdam

Taylor made a short, but memorable appearance in the 2022 film Amsterdam, playing Elizabeth, who meets a sudden tragic end right as Burt Berendsen (Christian Bale) and Harold Woodman (John David Washington) run to her aide. Specifically, the film is streaming on Hulu, but if you're a bundle subscriber, you can watch it on Disney+. Or, you can just watch the scene itself below.

folklore: the long pond studio sessions

Taylor's first project created specifically for Disney+ was folklore: the long pond studio sessions. Filmed at an isolated recording studio during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, folklore: the long pond studio sessions sees Taylor perform every song off her then new folklore album. The film also offers numerous discussions about the creative process with producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff.

The Eras Tour was a pop culture moment the likes we’ve never seen before. Fans flocked by the millions to see Taylor live and in person as she performed songs from every album she had recorded thus far. Much hype was given at the time when Disney+ secured the exclusive rights to stream Taylor's Version of the concert, going on to break records as the most watched music film ever on Disney+.

Taylor Swift | The End of an Era

Over a year on from the end of The Eras Tour, we're getting a six-episode deep dive into the tour, offering an intimate, all-access look into the development and sheer scale of the history-making Eras Tour. It's set to feature appearances from spotlight performers, friends, and family, including musical guests like Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch. The first two episodes are now streaming, with two additional episodes following each week for two weeks.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show

Alongside the release of The End of an Era, we're also getting Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (The Final Show), a full concert film of the tour's final performance in Vancouver, which will feature the entire setlist of The Tortured Poets Department album for the first time on film.