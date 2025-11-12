Taylor Swift's 6-Part Docuseries "The End of an Era" Trailer to Premiere on ABC

The highly anticipated behind-the-scenes look at the record-breaking Eras Tour is getting its first full preview this week!

Swifties, mark your calendars! An exciting announcement has just dropped regarding the upcoming Taylor Swift docuseries, Taylor Swift | The End of an Era, which will chronicle the inner workings and spectacular impact of her unprecedented world tour.

What’s Happening:

The official brand-new trailer for the six-part docuseries is set to premiere tomorrow on ABC's Good Morning America (GMA).

Taylor Swift | The End of an Era is a six-episode deep dive offering an intimate, all-access look into the development and sheer scale of the history-making Eras Tour. It's set to feature appearances from spotlight performers, friends, and family, including musical guests like Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch.

The six-part docuseries will begin streaming on Disney+ starting December 12, with two episodes premiering each week.

The docuseries is one of two Taylor Swift projects arriving on Disney+ on December 12.

Also premiering is Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (The Final Show), a full concert film of the tour's final performance in Vancouver, which will feature the entire setlist of The Tortured Poets Department album for the first time on film.

Behind the Curtain of "The End of an Era"

The six-episode docuseries promises to pull back the curtain on one of the most successful concert tours of all time.

As Swift herself wrote when announcing the project, she "wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down."

The intimate look is expected to cover everything from the demanding daily logistics and creative staging to the moments of camaraderie between the dancers, crew, and special guests. Fans can expect a raw and illuminating perspective on what it took to create a cultural phenomenon that grossed over $2 billion in ticket sales.

The Eras Tour's Streaming Legacy

The Disney+ deal marks a new chapter for The Eras Tour on screen.

The theatrical version of the concert film, which released in 2023, became the highest-grossing concert film of all time.

