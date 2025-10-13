A New Era: Disney+ to Debut New Taylor Swift Docuseries and Full Concert Film Later This Year
Swifties can head back to the Eras Tour with a new docuseries and full concert film featuring the final performance.
With the hugely successful debut of Taylor Swift’s new album, The Life Of A Showgirl, Disney+ subscribers can revisit her landmark tour, The Eras Tour, with a new docuseries and full concert film featuring the final show.
What’s Happening:
- Following last week’s launch of The Life of a Showgirl, the 14-time GRAMMY-winning artist Taylor Swift returns to Disney+ with two brand-new projects that offer unprecedented access to The Eras Tour - Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era, a 6-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries event chronicling the development, impact, and inner-workings that created The Eras Tour, and Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, the full concert film featuring The Tortured Poets Department for the first time.
- Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era is an illuminating docuseries on Disney+ that gives an intimate look at Taylor’s life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world. In addition, the series spotlights performers, family members, and friends - including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch - offering never-before-seen insight into what it took to create a phenomenon. Two episodes will debut each week beginning December 12th.
- Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, filmed in Vancouver, B.C., is the full concert film, captured during the final show of the tour, and featuring the entire set of The Tortured Poets Department, which was added to the tour following that album’s release in 2024.
- Both of the projects begin streaming on December 12th, exclusively on Disney+.
Play It Again, Swift:
- Devotees may recall back in March of 2024 when they signed on to their Disney+ account and discovered a full Taylor Swift takeover, with playlists and collections all based on the titles of Swift’s songs.
- That was back when Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) arrived on the streaming platform, where it garnered 4.6 million views on Disney+ in 3 days, making it the No. 1 music film ever on the platform.
- Fans took to the platform to watch 16.2 million hours of the blockbuster 3.5-hour concert film that first weekend, making it no surprise that they’re doing the same again. Especially given the success of the recent debut of Taylor’s The Life of Showgirl, which earned over 4 million equivalent album units earned in the U.S. alone.
